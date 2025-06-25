Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

KAM conference: Venues ignore low and no at their peril

By Hamish Graham
Published:  25 June, 2025

At KAM’s Low & No: Drinking Differently conference yesterday (24 June), data from their latest insights report revealed that 37% of people have left on-trade venues early due to poor low and no options.

The figure is up 31% from 2024 highlighting that low and no consumers are increasingly willing to take their custom elsewhere if they feel uncatered for.

This data, drawn from a survey of 2000 UK adults, also demonstrates that the category remains a vital tool for hospitality to increase revenue, amid the confluence of financial pressures the trade faces.

Also detailed at the conference was that the continuing trend of moderation is not siloed to Gen Z. Over-55s drinking more than 15 units of alcohol a week has dropped from 17% in 2024 to 13% in 2025. Overall, the number of people drinking 15 units or more has halved, from 16% last year to 8% this year.

By far the most common reason for moderating consumption amongst respondents was health concerns, with 70% saying that such considerations influence their out-of-home drinking choices. Financial considerations still rank highly too, being the third most common reason for curbing drinking.

Increased low and no options are socially beneficial too, with 36% of people saying that their social experiences are enhanced by a strong offering and 34% believing the quality of their interactions are improved by it.

Social pressures still exist amongst the general public, with 58% of adults feeling pressure to drink if everyone they are with is, with this figure rising to a stark 80% amongst 18- to 34-year-olds.

At present, 98% of UK venues have at least one alcohol free option (excluding soft drinks), with 96% of these venues offering alcohol free beer. This figure contrasts to the only 47% and 17% of venues offering alcohol-free spirits and wine respectively.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

New appointments at Alliance as Wareing...

Sommelier Wine Awards 2025 results

€15m EU funding to boost inclusive growt...

New appointment for BBR in Washington DC...

Heritage Wines seeks additional business...

Sales of Lidl’s own label Pimm’s alterna...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95