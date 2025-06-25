KAM conference: Venues ignore low and no at their peril

By Hamish Graham

At KAM’s Low & No: Drinking Differently conference yesterday (24 June), data from their latest insights report revealed that 37% of people have left on-trade venues early due to poor low and no options.

The figure is up 31% from 2024 highlighting that low and no consumers are increasingly willing to take their custom elsewhere if they feel uncatered for.

This data, drawn from a survey of 2000 UK adults, also demonstrates that the category remains a vital tool for hospitality to increase revenue, amid the confluence of financial pressures the trade faces.

Also detailed at the conference was that the continuing trend of moderation is not siloed to Gen Z. Over-55s drinking more than 15 units of alcohol a week has dropped from 17% in 2024 to 13% in 2025. Overall, the number of people drinking 15 units or more has halved, from 16% last year to 8% this year.

By far the most common reason for moderating consumption amongst respondents was health concerns, with 70% saying that such considerations influence their out-of-home drinking choices. Financial considerations still rank highly too, being the third most common reason for curbing drinking.

Increased low and no options are socially beneficial too, with 36% of people saying that their social experiences are enhanced by a strong offering and 34% believing the quality of their interactions are improved by it.

Social pressures still exist amongst the general public, with 58% of adults feeling pressure to drink if everyone they are with is, with this figure rising to a stark 80% amongst 18- to 34-year-olds.

At present, 98% of UK venues have at least one alcohol free option (excluding soft drinks), with 96% of these venues offering alcohol free beer. This figure contrasts to the only 47% and 17% of venues offering alcohol-free spirits and wine respectively.









