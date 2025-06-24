Subscriber login Close [x]
67 Pall Mall confirms China expansion

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  24 June, 2025

The global expansion of private members’ wine club 67 Pall Mall is set to continue with the signing of a lease for its first venue in Mainland China.

The Shanghai location to be the impressive 100-year old Grand Mansion building (pictured) in Donghu Garden in the Xuhui District, which has been the past setting for high profile diplomatic events, including a meeting between US President Richard Nixon and Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai, along with the past housing of various Chinese magnates.

The established hallmarks of this London-born wine lovers’ club, including a 5,000-strong wine list, backed by sommeliers offering 1,000 plus wines by the glass, are planned for the new venue, which should open its doors in 2026.

“China has long been one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing wine markets in the world. Opening a Club in Shanghai allows us to connect with a passionate, knowledgeable and curious wine community and to share our vision of making fine wines more accessible,” said Grant Ashton, founder and CEO of 67 Pall Mall.

“We are delighted to have found a home at Donghu’s Grand Mansion to bring 67 Pall Mall’s spirit of discovery and excellence in the world of wine to such a vibrant city – and to do so in the centennial year of the estate makes it all the more meaningful.”

Since its 2015 inception in London’s ‘club row’ in St James, 67 Pall Mall has expanded internationally, opening outposts established in Verbier, Singapore and Hong Kong, with Beaune, Bordeaux and Melbourne all planned for opening in the near future.

Ashton has previously told Harpers that his eye is on further locations too, with Jakarta, Bangkok, Taiwan, Seoul, Sydney, UAE and India among possible future hosts for his high end but accessible wine club model.

Richard Hemming MW, 67 Pall Mall’s head of wine Asia, said of the new venture: “China offers an ideal dual proposition – it is both an enthusiastic fine-wine market and an emerging winemaking powerhouse. The world is taking notice of the prowess of Chinese wine, and 67 Pall Mall is perfectly positioned to advocate for China’s rise as a globally recognised wine region.”

Applications for membership of 67 Pall Mall Shanghai are now being encouraged.



