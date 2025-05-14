More than Marselan: China’s vinous diversity on show

In the 50 short years since China’s wine industry swung into serious action, marked by a switch to production of dry reds and the country’s first whites, this fledgling industry has grown significantly and shows little sign of slowing. From Shandong to Shangri-La, by way of regions such as of Ningxia and Xinjiang, the burgeoning scene is increasingly defined by a new generation of home-grown winemakers, focused on local terroir, also with a notable number of women in those ranks.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.