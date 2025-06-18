Climate action funding extended for South Downs vineyards

By Jaq Bayles

Climate action grants are already benefiting seven vineyards in and around the South Downs and, as English Wine Week approaches (21-29 June), extra funding is being made available to help others get involved in climate action.

Funding has come from West Sussex local authorities – comprising Arun, Chichester, Horsham and Mid Sussex District Councils, as well as West Sussex County Council and the South Downs National Park Authority – while the South Downs Trust, the official charity for the National Park, has been administering the fund.

Vineyards across the South Downs have been innovating for climate action with the likes of solar panels, energy-efficient equipment, rainwater harvesting and using less fertilisers.

And the area – which the Harpers team is based in the centre of – is one of the fastest-growing wine regions in Europe, with a 90% increase in vineyard coverage over the past decade and an average of five new vineyards planted every year.

Chris Hannon, sustainable business lead for the South Downs National Park, said: “The South Downs has become one of Britain’s premier winemaking regions and it’s a sector that is growing quickly, in part because of climate change and warmer summers.

“It’s important that viticulture grows in an environmentally sustainable way and that’s where this funding can really help.”

Among the grant beneficiaries so far have been:

The Rowfant Vineyard, near Crawley – 2,500-litre rainwater harvesting system and installation of an off-grid solar kit.

Kinsbrook Vineyards, near Pulborough – A new defoliator to remove excess leaves from the vines with the aim to naturally reduce fungi.

Tinwood Estate, near Chichester – Cover cropping in the vineyard alleyways to improve soil health and reduce the need for fertilisers.

Wiston Estate Winery – Installation of a more energy-efficient air compressor (used to crush grapes) and purchase of re-useable Velcro straps to replace plastic pallet wrap for pallet wine storage.

Nutbourne Vineyards, near Pulborough – Roof-mounted solar energy system to include panels, inverter, batteries, electrical power grid converter, and power diverter as part of aim to become a carbon-neutral business.

Roebuck Estates – Little Brockwood Farm, near Petworth – Installation of biodiversity pond to help wildlife and aid the flow of cold air away from the vines.

The Ghost at The Feast, Chichester – New equipment to allow the business to run a closed-loop bottling system on-site including a steamer, rinser and bottle trees. It is aiming to produce the first wine bottled within Chichester City walls.

Some £50,000 has been invested in grants across these projects. A limited funding pot remains and producers who are interested in applying can contact Miriam Swan at grants@southdowns.gov.uk.







