Harpers announces Bordeaux Sustainable Winemaking webinar

By Harpers Editorial team

Harpers Wine & Spirit is delving into the secrets of sustainability success in one of France’s best-known wine regions with an unmissable webinar on Friday 23 May from 10.30-11.30.

Bordeaux: A Case Study for Sustainable Winemaking has been organised as part of Harpers’ ongoing sustainability initiative in partnership with Sustainability Charter Champion Bibendum, and will hear about leading châteaux making a difference in the region.

Bordeaux is renowned as a region that exemplifies sustainability in winemaking, with more than 75% of the vineyard area certified by an environmental strategy, whether organic, bio-dynamic or HVE.

The area is full of innovative sustainable winemaking and examples of how to produce wines in tandem with the environment, and this webinar will highlight the stories and ambitions of some of the leading lights of the movement.

The panel will comprise: Andrew Craig, wine buyer at Bibendum Wine; Allan Sichel, president, CIVB; Pauline Fradin, sales manager at Château Cantenac Brown, and Andrew Catchpole, editor of Harpers Wine & Spirit, who will act as chair.

To register for this exciting webinar, visit the following link.







