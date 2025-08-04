Subscriber login Close [x]
Invivo gains investment from Indevin in global growth push

By Hamish Graham
Published:  04 August, 2025

Kiwi winery Invivo has announced a strategic investment from one of New Zealand’s largest wine producers Indevin.

The deal sees Invivo receive equity investment, as well the two companies signing a long-term supply chain agreement. This will allow Invivo to grow its distribution, scale production and receive increased marketing support, as the company seeks to expand globally.

Invivo was founded in 2008 by Rob Cameron (pictured, left) and Tim Lightbourne (pictured, right) and is best known for its wine collaborations with Graham Norton, as well as US actress Sarah Jessica Parker.

Graham Norton Sauvignon Blanc saw impressive UK growth last year, with sales up 396% year on year in 2024.

Co-founder of Invivo, Lightbourne, welcomes the fresh investment from Indevin as the company sets its sights on a renewed growth push.

He commented: “This is a game-changing partnership for us. We’ve always done things our way, and now we’re joining forces with the best in New Zealand. With Indevin’s investment, we’ll have the resources to take Invivo to the next level, while maintaining the entrepreneurial spirit that’s always driven us. We’re excited to build the next chapter of Invivo’s story.”

Simon Limmer, Indevin Group CEO, added: “We’ve long admired Invivo’s creative approach to winemaking and the powerful, authentic brands they’ve built. Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our values, and this investment complements our market-led strategy whilst reinforcing our vision to lead the global market for premium New Zealand wines.”




