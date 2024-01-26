New Zealand eyes continued growth as annual tasting returns

By Jo Gilbert

The New Zealand London Annual Trade Tasting is making its return to Lindley Hall next month where it will be showcasing wines from 70 producers covering the whole of New Zealand.

New Zealand Winegrowers believes diversity is the secret ingredient to the country’s success, with value total sales up 7.7% in 2023 – well above the total category growth for UK wine of 2.2%. Volume also saw a sizeable uplift of 5.6%, as total wine volumes fell by 2.9% (NIQ Nielsen off-premise).

Wines from Northland all the way to Central Otago will be on show at next month’s 6 February tasting, which will also feature the return of Oz Clarke who will present his New Zealand Road Trip (Without James!) masterclass, based on the highlights of a recent visit.

“I was thrilled to get back to New Zealand last November and delighted to find a wine community bursting with self-confidence and optimism. I’ve chosen some reassuring old favourites and some enthralling new discoveries for what will be a smashing tasting (albeit without James!),” Clarke said.

New Zealand wine is currently exported to more than 100 countries and is the country’s sixth largest export.

The region had a particularly good time in the UK off-trade last year, where New Zealand wine contributed over £1 in £4 of UK off-premise retail sales growth in the still wine category. Its share of the total UK wine category sits at 8.5% in terms of value, largely due to ongoing success of Sauvignon Blanc.

Visitors to next month’s event are invited to taste wines covering all New Zealand’s grape growing regions as well as a wide range of varieties and styles, from Albariño and Viognier to Chenin Blanc and Cabernet Franc.

Other features include a self-pour regional highlights table, showcasing 18 wines from ten wine growing regions and also an organic focus table. In addition, several wineries are exhibiting for the first time and seeking representation in the market. In advance of the tasting, there will be an industry briefing for buyers, importers and media where an update on the category performance will be provided.

The New Zealand London Annual Trade Tasting is being held on Tuesday 6 February at London’s Lindley Hall.

Register to attend by emailing sarahs@nzwine.com.














