Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New Zealand eyes continued growth as annual tasting returns

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  26 January, 2024

The New Zealand London Annual Trade Tasting is making its return to Lindley Hall next month where it will be showcasing wines from 70 producers covering the whole of New Zealand.

New Zealand Winegrowers believes diversity is the secret ingredient to the country’s success, with value total sales up 7.7% in 2023 – well above the total category growth for UK wine of 2.2%. Volume also saw a sizeable uplift of 5.6%, as total wine volumes fell by 2.9% (NIQ Nielsen off-premise).

Wines from Northland all the way to Central Otago will be on show at next month’s 6 February tasting, which will also feature the return of Oz Clarke who will present his New Zealand Road Trip (Without James!) masterclass, based on the highlights of a recent visit.

“I was thrilled to get back to New Zealand last November and delighted to find a wine community bursting with self-confidence and optimism. I’ve chosen some reassuring old favourites and some enthralling new discoveries for what will be a smashing tasting (albeit without James!),” Clarke said.

New Zealand wine is currently exported to more than 100 countries and is the country’s sixth largest export.

The region had a particularly good time in the UK off-trade last year, where New Zealand wine contributed over £1 in £4 of UK off-premise retail sales growth in the still wine category. Its share of the total UK wine category sits at 8.5% in terms of value, largely due to ongoing success of Sauvignon Blanc.

Visitors to next month’s event are invited to taste wines covering all New Zealand’s grape growing regions as well as a wide range of varieties and styles, from Albariño and Viognier to Chenin Blanc and Cabernet Franc.

Other features include a self-pour regional highlights table, showcasing 18 wines from ten wine growing regions and also an organic focus table. In addition, several wineries are exhibiting for the first time and seeking representation in the market. In advance of the tasting, there will be an industry briefing for buyers, importers and media where an update on the category performance will be provided.

The New Zealand London Annual Trade Tasting is being held on Tuesday 6 February at London’s Lindley Hall.

Register to attend by emailing sarahs@nzwine.com.







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

HMRC receipts from ‘sin taxes’ continue...

Berkmann turns 60 with Vega Sicilia reve...

Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris 2024 details...

Bordeaux Index: Fine wine takes a tumble...

Hambledon announces new MD

Harpers snap survey: Removing 250ml woul...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Digital Communications Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95