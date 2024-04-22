Alliance Wine: Events Co-ordinator

Established in Scotland in 1984 and fully independent to this day, Alliance Wine is a forward-thinking specialist wine importer and top-rated supplier across a number of sales channels in the UK. We have built a diverse and loyal customer base throughout the UK and are especially proud of our stellar reputation as a trusted wine partner to the on trade and independent off trade. We are relationship-oriented and solution-focused in all that we do, delivering exceptional wine, service, and creative support with dedication and care that sets us apart.

We are seeking an events co-ordinator to join our expanding marketing team to help take it to the next level. The role requires an organised, efficient person with a flair for creativity who can multi-task, handle a number of projects simultaneously, manage time effectively and work to tight deadlines. Demonstrable success in events, preferably with BWS or wine experience.

The core focuses of the role are two-fold. Management and delivery of the company wide events across the year as well as working on a calendar of customer-focused team-level events throughout the year. Secondly supporting Brand in the delivery of other activity, such producer visits to market and customer trips to producers.

At Alliance we strive to be truly different, and to make a positive difference everywhere we work. The Marketing team are growing and this is a new role within the function. Our future is full of ambitious goals and exciting projects, and this is the perfect time for someone considering the next step in their career to come on board.

Would you like to be involved? If so, we’d love to hear from you.

The main responsibilities will include:

Planning and execution of a full calendar of customer-facing trade events.

Co-ordinating across the business with all stakeholders their involvement in the organisation and execution of events.

Co-ordinating with Brand to help execute all producer activity in the UK and abroad to high standard.

Managing the events budget and working to achieve pre-agreed targets.

Liaising with Digital Communications to market the events and activity to raise attendance and awareness of them before and after their execution.

Working with Insights to assess effectiveness of events and activity to generate leads and opportunities for Sales and Brand to follow up on.

Controlling onsite set up, breakdown and the flawless execution of the events.

Management of Marketing POS inventory, ordering and distribution.

Owning all related administrative tasks associated the delivery of the events calendar and in support of Brand activity, such invoicing and travel arrangement organisation.

The skills and experience expected:

Preferably events experience with a proven ability to work effectively to deadlines.

Ability to multi-task, handling a number of projects simultaneously and to work calmly under pressure.

Proven organisation skills and excellent attention to detail.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Wine knowledge is an advantage.

Proficient in MS Office 365 packages

Salary will be commensurate to experience. The role is office based either in Scotland or London. Some travel will be expected, as will working outside of normal office hours as required.

The closing date is 17th May 2024

To apply for this role, please send your CV and covering letter as to why you are the candidate for the role to our Head of UK Marketing: james.mackenzie@alliancewine.com.