Wine & Spirits Business Manager

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Wine & Spirits Business Manager to join a passionate, supportive and dynamic team, all within our iconic Harrods store in Knightsbridge. This role is a fantastic opportunity to lead a sales team offering some of the best wine & spirit products in the world to a remarkable group of retail and private clients.

Our ambition is to be the number one department store in the world for luxury branded merchandise, maintaining an unprecedented level of retail standards, expertise, customer service and profitability.

About The Role

The Wines and Spirits Division is key to the success of the Harrods brand. Our customers trust us implicitly to provide access to exceptional products, services and events. Highly respected in the Wines and Spirits world, it’s critical that we maintain the high levels of trust that enable us to provide the products and services that our customers expect.

As Business Manager for Wines and Spirits, you’re accountable for performance from a sales perspective and are a key member of the commercial team working in close collaboration with specialist buyers. This includes all aspects of operational leadership from building high performing teams to creating a sales through service culture, as well as helping secure and allocate the most exclusive products available. You’ll achieve this through setting a clear sales and service vision and inspiring all sales colleagues to deliver this through an exceptional team strategy. You will be the expert co-ordinator between customer interactions and the buying team, allowing seamless commercial direction. This role reports into the General Retail Manager with a secondary reporting line into the Wine & Sprits Buying Manager. It will also be supported by a retail team leader to optimise day to day operations.

About You

The ideal candidate must flex between strategic thinking for wider leadership roles and tactical responsiveness to operations, ensuring successful outcomes. With a passion for commercial success and problem-solving, you have the ability to handle ambiguity and operate in a fluid and fast paced environment.

These are some of the qualities that you’ll bring with you:

A background in Wines and Spirits and relevant accreditations to validate this (for example WSET diploma, or equivalent experience in the industry)

Leadership ability to inspire & motivate a sales team engaging private and/or retail clients

Proven business acumen to ensure sound decision making

Strong stakeholder management and influencing skills with ability to work effectively in a matrix environment

A focus on problem solving and making process and operating improvements

Ability to manage competing priorities to ensure delivery

Unwavering focus on exceptional customer experience

Courage to face into difficult situations in a respectful and professional way

Self motivated and driven

Results focussed

Seek opportunities to improve your own skills, knowledge and leadership through feedback, research, self-development and competitor analysis

Experience in and/or collaborating closely with commercial teams - buyers, marketing, etc. - desirable

About Us

Harrods is one of the world’s leading luxury department stores and we’re becoming a destination for top designers, and the most sought-after brands from around the globe. Our combined mission is to make visiting our iconic Knightsbridge store one of the world’s most inspiring shopping experiences.

Our Promise to You

Help us make the impossible possible for our customers and we’ll do something remarkable for you. As well as offering a friendly environment to inspire your best work, we provide abundant opportunities and support to build an exceptional career across the varied specialisms of our business

In return you’ll receive:

A competitive salary plus bonus

Great career opportunities in multiple locations around the UK and going international.

This role offers the opportunity to build your expertise in numerous different industries and grow an exciting career within Harrods.

Access to a staff Canteen.

25 days’ annual leave + bank holidays and your birthday off.

Up to 33% Harrods discount (including across our food hall and restaurants)

Uniquely You

At Harrods we believe the personality and authenticity of our people sets us apart. We celebrate and invite applications from all cultures, backgrounds, tastes, and experiences and are proud of our culture where people from all walks of life can grow and thrive. What makes you unique makes us exceptional.

While our job adverts outline the ideal qualities, skills, and prior experience for the role, we believe in the potential for growth and value individual strengths. If you do not meet every desired criteria but feel you have the skills and experience to thrive in this role as well as a genuine interest in working for Harrods and you can demonstrate an alignment with our values, we would encourage you to apply.

If you want to know more about our people and our culture, search #TogetherHarrods on LinkedIn, Facebook or follow us on Instagram @togetherharrods

To Apply

Please follow this link to apply for this role -

Wines & Spirits Business Manager job in | Harrods (harrodscareers.com)