Alliance Wine: Wine Technical Manager

Alliance was founded in 1984 in Beith, Ayrshire, Scotland. From these unlikely rural beginnings we have grown to become one of the leading suppliers to the on trade, independent and national off trade in both the UK and internationally. We remain independently owned and run with all the shareholders working in the business.

Despite the challenging times, Alliance has adapted and continues to grow strongly and, as a result of that growth, we are looking for another dynamic, experienced Technical Manager to join our existing technical team.

Role: Technical Manager

Reporting to: Head of Buying

Hours: Fulltime, permanent contract.

Location: We have offices in Ayrshire and London but are open minded about your location.

Salary: Competitive salary commensurate with experience.

As part of the Alliance Wine technical team you will be responsible for helping to ensure the integrity and quality of the wines we sell whilst ensuring we meet our customers’ expectations.

Key Responsibilities:

Supporting the business and suppliers where required by providing advice and technical guidance where necessary.

Technical lead on customers own brand wines for key countries including liaising with the customers technical department and completion of the required information on the customers technical portal(s).

Production and update of technical documents for new product/vintage change for products under Alliance Owned label, Nationals and International.

Manage bulk process for key countries including creation and review of bulk specifications and analysis.

Technical audits, and advice for producers undergoing them, as required for new and existing suppliers.

Communication of technical procedures/ requirements for new suppliers.

Compliance: Ensuring that the wines we sell are compliant with the relevant legal requirements in the markets in which they will be sold.

Assist in ensuring the documented Quality Management System is maintained and developed according to relevant legislation.

Complaint investigations with customers/suppliers.

Support in the delivery of and ongoing management of BRCGS accreditation.

These responsibilities are indicative and not exhaustive.

Education/Experience

Experience in wine quality assurance & quality safety systems including HACCP.

Knowledge of National UK Retailer technical platforms, own label requirements and technical policies.

Degree level qualification in food safety, vinification or similar field, although experience and proven capability will be taken into consideration.

Methodical approach to data and process.

Able to manage own priorities and other stakeholder requirements.

IT literate with good level of competency on Microsoft word, excel.

Good communication skills.

Ability to be proactive.

WSET Certification.

To apply for this position please send your CV to garech.byrne@alliancewine.co.uk before 17th May 2024.