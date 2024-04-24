Subscriber login Close [x]
Record number graduate with WSET Diploma

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  24 April, 2024

A record number of graduates were awarded their Diploma by the WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) last night at the annual ceremony in London’s Guildhall.

Some 695 new graduates received the WSET level 4 honour, marking the highest number since the first batch of Diploma graduates emerged back in 1969.

In keeping with the growing global success of the WSET, those graduates came from 20 countries worldwide, representing the success of 36 different course providers.

WSET’s Michelle Brampton, who hosted the event, said: “Huge congratulations to our graduates who have achieved their WSET Level 4 Diploma in Wines.

“Successfully completing this demanding and prestigious qualification demonstrates true commitment and is an extraordinary accomplishment. This year’s cohort joins more than 13,000 graduates across the world - a community that will help shape the future of the drinks industry and inspire the next generation of students.”

Notable guests at the ceremony included the organisation’s honorary president Dr Laura Catena, MD of Catena Zapata (right), ex-WSET CEO Ian Harris (left) and wine writer Jancis Robinson OBE, MW.

On this year’s graduates, Catena added: “In my inaugural year as WSET’s Honorary President, I've witnessed firsthand the organisation’s strong and urgent focus on diversity and sustainability. With a commitment to making drinks education accessible to as many students as possible worldwide, I am confident that WSET will achieve this goal.” 

A special award, The Vintners Cup, crowns the ceremony each year, with this year’s special recognition for highest marks in the Diploma going to Che Chun Alex Tsui (centre), a PhD Researcher in Biochemistry at the University of Oxford who relocated to California and studied for his diploma at the Neptune School of Wine in the USA.

Regional scholarships are also handed out, with 2024’s clutch of awards being:

Penfolds Asia Pacific Scholarship: Yawei Shen who studied at ASC Fine Wines, China

Decanter Americas Scholarship: Kimberly Pasquali, who studied at Grape Experience, USA 

IWSC EMEA Scholarship: Graham Cohen who studied at The International Wine Education Centre, South Africa

Vintners’ UK Scholarship: Claire Nesbitt, who studied with WSET School London, UK 

The full list of this year’s prize winners, scholars, graduates and prize sponsors can be found here: WSET Graduation Yearbook 2024.



