WSET annual ceremony sees NHS doctor win Vintners’ Cup

By Hamish Graham

At the WSET’s annual ceremony honouring its Diploma graduates from the 2023/24 class, NHS doctor Jo Kitley was awarded the event’s highest award. Kitley was awarded the Vinters’ Cup, given to the graduate who achieves the highest mark across all areas of the WSET Level 4 Diploma in Wines.

The Southampton-based doctor was one of 809 diploma graduates honoured at the event which took place at the Guildhall in the City of London (the 16th and final time the ceremony will be hosted here, with the event moving to the QEII Centre in Westminster next year).

This high number of awardees represented the most diplomas given out in a year in the WSET’s history. It was also its most international class, with graduates from 46 countries and 37 WSET course providers gaining the qualification.

Kitley, reflecting on her Vinters’ Cup award and diploma commented: “I've sat a lot of exams in my life, but the D3 exam was more challenging than anything I've ever done. I was terrified by the blind tasting and felt like an imposter amongst people who clearly knew what they were doing.

“Obtaining my diploma and winning this award has given me the confidence to 'talk wine' with just about anybody, allowing me to retain and enjoy all the fascinating things I've learnt.”

Michelle Brampton, the WSET’s CEO, was buoyed by the success of the international graduation class.

“We’re delighted to celebrate such a diverse and international cohort of diploma graduates this year. The WSET Level 4 Diploma in Wines is a demanding and prestigious qualification that requires dedication, resilience and a deep passion for the world of wine.

“This year’s graduates join our growing WSET diploma community – a vibrant global network of 13,800 WSET alumni who continue to shape the future of the drinks industry. I would also like to personally congratulate our scholarship and prize winners for their exceptional exam performance. Their achievements, and the stories they have shared about how WSET has impacted their lives and careers, continue to inspire us.”

Another notable prize awarded at the ceremony was the Outstanding Alumni Award, which was given to Gus Jian Zhu MW, a research scientist at Harv 81 Group, where he oversees quality control and sensory research on cork and oak products. His book, Behind the Glass: The Chemical and Sensorial Terroir of Wine Tasting, has been noted for making the science of wine more accessible and engaging.









