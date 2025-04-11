Subscriber login Close [x]
WSET launches two new Diploma centres in Canadian expansion

By Hamish Graham
Published:  11 April, 2025

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), the global leader in drinks education, has announced the launch of two new Diploma centres in Toronto, Canada.

The centres in the Ontarian capital will enable students to undertake the WSET level 4 Diploma in Wines, the highest wine qualification the educator offers as well as the prerequisite to entry into the Masters of Wine (MW) programme.

George Brown College will offer the advanced course from August 2025 onwards in an enhancement to its WSET offerings. Fine Vintage, another WSET approved educator in Toronto, has been a Diploma centre since November 2024, with this year’s Diploma running from July.

The approval of the new centres comes 14 years after the educator first began delivering the Level 4 courses in Vancouver and Calgary.

The Diploma in Wines deepens the knowledge and skills learnt by students in the WSET level 3 Award in Wines, with the course teaching how and why both wine production and business factors influence the style, quality and price of wines.

Global APP development director, Rachel Webster, is happy to see the WSET’s North American footprint expand.

She commented: “Becoming a Diploma centre is a tremendous achievement for any WSET course provider and follows a highly rigorous approval process that takes many months.

“WSET’s challenging, but highly rewarding Diploma course enables students to gain specialist-level skill and in-depth knowledge about wines, as well as develop excellent research and analytical abilities, both transferrable skills are beneficial for career development.”

Owner of new Diploma centre Fine Vintage, James Cluer MW, is pleased to see wine education opportunities grow in Canada: “We are delighted to bring a high-quality Diploma program to Toronto with options to enrol in the full program or take the course unit by unit.

“Fine Vintage is known for expert instructors and outstanding tastings, with a long history of high pass rates and 10 years of experience running the Diploma in Canada.”







