WSET joint bursary scheme open for entries

By James Lawrence
Published:  08 January, 2025

Applications are now open for a joint bursary programme designed to “widen access to drinks education”, organised by the WSET in partnership with the Worshipful Company of Distillers (WCD) and The Drinks Trust.

According to the WSET: “The joint bursary scheme offers funding and other practical support to individuals facing financial barriers, helping them to sustain a long-term career in the drinks industry. Successful bursary candidates are given the opportunity to complete WSET qualifications in spirits and also offered a place on WCD’s mentoring programme.”

To achieve this aim, the WSET has been collaborating with the WCD on several key areas to “support its vocational development and education programme, including scholarships and bursaries”.

In 2024, the initiative supported 25 individuals facing financial barriers, enabling them to take WSET spirits courses.

This included financial support for 18 individuals who completed the WSET Level 2 Award in Spirits and seven applicants who tackled the WSET Level 3 Award in Spirits.

“I completed my WSET Level 3 Award in Spirits at the beginning of 2024 through WCD X DEVELOP funding. My ambition was to eventually go on and start my journey as an educator in spirits and given my final grade was Distinction, I’m thrilled I have since begun that journey,” said one successful applicant.

Michelle Brampton, CEO, WSET commented: “Through our partnership with The Worshipful Company of Distillers, we’ve widened access to drinks education and enabled more students to take WSET’s spirits qualifications. This initiative provides life-changing learning opportunities for individuals who wouldn’t otherwise be able to access our courses and the opportunities they create for their careers.”

Nick Carr, master of The Worshipful Company of Distillers, added: “One of our principal objectives is to support spirits education and vocational training across our industry. Every year, through our longstanding partnership with the WSET, we are proud to offer students, who might not otherwise have the means, the opportunity to advance their understanding and appreciation of distilled spirits. WSET, in coordination with The Drinks Trust’s DEVELOP Programme, provides an integral part of our charitable endeavours, helping educate and inspire the next generation within our vibrant industry.”




