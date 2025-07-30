Curious Vines launches fresh campaign to inspire industry action

By Hamish Graham

Curious Vines, the support group for women and non-binary people in the wine trade, has announced a new campaign highlighting the positive impact the non-profit has had on the sector.

The From Advocacy to Action campaign will feature of series of industry leaders, reflecting on the work of Curious Vines and its impact on improving dynamics within wine. Advocates for the campaign so far featured include Jancis Robinson MW, Adrianna Catena, Maria Boumpa, Libby Brodie and Sarah Benson MW.

The four-week campaign will continue apace with more personal insights anticipated from top wine writers, winemakers, somms and wine buyers.

The necessity of the organisation’s activism was demonstrated by the Curious Vines UK Women in Wine Survey 2023, in partnership with Bibendum’s Proof Insight, which revealed that 92% of survey respondents believed ‘culture of wine is male dominated’. Moreover, 84% agreed that ‘the wine industry can make changes to improve the working environment for women’.

Keen to see more change in the sector, Curious Vines has implemented ‘community and connectivity’ initiatives including e-newsletters and UK-wide events, as well as ‘education and development’ practices including support sessions for wine qualification and education awards.

Founder of Curious Vines, Queena Wong (pictured), reflected on the recent progress seen in the trade but believes the momentum cannot slow down.

She commented: “Transforming the culture of wine requires bold leadership, commitment and the courage to challenge the status quo. We are now seeing the impact of our efforts to create more inclusive and welcoming spaces.

“Now we need to ensure continuity of these efforts as meaningful change takes time. Industry leaders have the opportunity to help shape a safe, equitable and future-ready wine world. Let’s move forward – together – and turn this progress into a lasting legacy.”









