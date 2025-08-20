Subscriber login Close [x]
Enotria&Coe CEO Julian Momen set to leave role

By Hamish Graham
Published:  20 August, 2025

Majestic Wine Group has announced that CEO of Entoria&Coe Julian Momen is set retire and step down from the position at the end of September. Momen will remain in an advisory role until early 2026.

Enotria&Coe’s new owner has announced it has begun searching for Momen’s replacement, with Majestic Wine Group executive chairman John Colley set to step into the CEO role on an interim basis.

Momen joined Enotria&Coe as COO in August 2023 prior to its acquisition by Majestic. Shortly after he was promoted to the role of CEO in October 2023, taking over from long-standing CEO Troy Christensen.

Prior to working with Enotria&Coe Momen held roles at both Diageo and Carlsberg. He was also keenly involved in Entoria&Coe’s transition to Majestic ownership.

Commenting on his departure, Momen reflects positively on his time at the distributor: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as the CEO of Enotria&Coe for the past two years.

This is an incredible business with a brilliant team, an unparalleled network of world-class agency partners and a premium customer base – all of which are the envy of wine and spirits distributors across the UK.

“I am delighted that we have found a new home as part of the Majestic Wine Group and, whilst I am super excited about what the future holds for Enotria&Coe, now is the right time for me to hand over the reins to a new CEO to drive the next phase of our growth plan.”

Majestic Wine Group chief executive, John Colley, added: “It has been a pleasure to work so closely with Julian throughout the last few months and I know he is as excited as I am about the growth opportunities Enotria&Coe has as part of the Majestic Wine Group.

“Whilst I am disappointed that Julian will not be with us to deliver on some of those opportunities, I fully respect his decision to hand over the reins to a new CEO to lead Enotria&Coe through this new phase in its history. Julian leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Majestic Wine Group for a long and happy retirement.”




