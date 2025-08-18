Subscriber login Close [x]
WSET reveals full list of wines used in Diploma tasting exams

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  18 August, 2025

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust has revealed for the first time the complete list of wines used in its Diploma tasting exams. The organisation’s Level 4 Diploma in Wines involves six units, three of which – Wines of the World, Sparkling Wines and Fortified Wines – feature in the tasting exams.

Diploma student must analyse and evaluate a range of wines through blind tasting, supported by theoretical understanding.

Simon Milroy MW, WSET diploma lead, qualifications, said: “Our job is to present students with styles and quality levels that reflect the world of wine today, whether that’s a rare Blaufränkisch from Burgenland, Austria, or a commercial bestseller from South Eastern Australia.”

The 2024/25 tasting papers featured wines from 12 countries, including France, Austria, Chile, Germany, Portugal, Australia and the US, with flights constructed to test both classic knowledge and emerging trends across the gamut, from Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande 2019 and Yellow Tail Chardonnay 2024, to Harvey’s Bristol Cream.

All wines are blind tasted and selected by expert panels, including Masters of Wine and senior educators, to align with themes in the Diploma Specification.




