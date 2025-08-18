New chair, deputy chair and board members for Wine GB

By Jaq Bayles

Wine GB’s board has been boosted with the addition of new members in Charlie Holland, Michael Kennedy and Gary Smith, while it has appointed Nick Wenman (pictured) as interim chair and Ruth Simpson as interim deputy chair.

Wenman takes over from Sam Linter on 20 August at the end of her four-year term, during which she pursued a more inclusive membership and drove forward greater diversity for the sector.

The organisation said Linter had seen “a radical step up in membership, strategic focus and delivery for members”, including her three-year Cultivating Success strategy, which supports members to make and market wine.

Among the results were the launch of the sector-wide education National Competency Framework working with Plumpton College, where she is director of wine; a free Safeguarding Toolkit; and the hire of Nicola Bates as CEO, “supporting the sector by addressing challenges around production, marketing and reputation”.

Wenman, founder and owner of Albury Organic Vineyard, becomes interim chair, having been deputy chair between 2020 and 2025. He is replaced as deputy by long-term board member Ruth Simpson, co-founder of Simpsons Wine Estate.

Wenman is due to retire from the board next May and is focused on ensuring the new directors are onboarded while he provides continuity, with an aim to identify a long-term replacement and provide them with the support to take over the role.

Wenman said: “Our industry has been going through significant change and faces some challenges in the current economic climate, but I’m pleased we have worked successfully in building a strong foundation for our future growth as well as continuing to reflect the needs of our members.

“As highlighted in our recent Industry Report, the sector is responding well to economic pressures, with growing sales as well as increased production. Over the next nine months my focus will be on strengthening Wine GB’s platform for long-term success, as well as ensuring we deliver the highest level of support we can for our members.”









