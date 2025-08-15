Frances Bentley: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

By Harpers Editorial team

Frances Bentley, the dynamic wine buyer for LWC Drinks, adds her insights to our summer Q&A series.

How has business been for you in the first half of 2025 and how do things compare to where you were last year?

We’ve had a strong start to 2025, helped in part by better weather compared to the same period last year, but also by continued growth in our wine category. We’re seeing positive movement both from new customer wins and from incremental gains within our existing customer base.

There’s real momentum behind our wine offer at the moment, and we’re continuing to invest in areas that add value for the trade – whether that’s range development, service, or team expertise.

What have been the biggest challenges and headaches so far this year and how have you sought to mitigate those?

One of the biggest challenges has been navigating new legislation, particularly around Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). Like many businesses, we had to build pricing structures for our customers before the EPR rates were finalised. We took a cautious but informed approach, drawing on a range of insight and advice both internally and externally, and we’re pleased that our initial forecasts are proving broadly accurate.

Supply chain disruption has also made itself felt, especially with congestion at ports in Northern Europe. To protect availability and service levels, we’ve increased our UK stockholding, which has naturally come at a cost – but it's a decision we made to shield our customers from potential shortfalls.

More broadly, we’re very aware of the continued tough trading conditions our customers are facing, particularly in the independent free trade. That’s the heart of our business, and we’re focused on doing everything we can to support them, from competitive pricing through to consistently high service levels. The goal is to give them one less thing to worry about so they can focus on running their own venues.

What are you most proud of achieving this year in terms of driving the business forward?

One of the key achievements has been the progress we’ve made on NPD following the acquisition of Hills Prospect. Our priority has been making the transition as seamless and valuable as possible for their customers as they also join LWC. That’s meant identifying gaps, broadening the range in line with local demand, and ensuring we’re offering the same level of quality, pricing, and service they’re used to – if not more.

More broadly, I’m proud of how we’ve continued to strengthen our national wine proposition while staying close to the needs of our regional customers. From launching new award-winning SKUs to ensuring stock availability across our 18 depots, we’re focused on helping customers build profitable, relevant wine lists, and that’s something I think we’re delivering on.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, what is the biggest cause for concern?

The continued pressure on the independent free trade is a major concern. Our success is closely tied to our customers’ success, and right now they’re facing significant headwinds from multiple directions: increased rates, higher employer contributions, ongoing energy cost challenges, and further complexity from incoming legislation like EPR, which still lacks a meaningful exemption for the on-trade.

It’s not just the volume of challenges, but the cumulative effect. Many operators are doing everything right and still finding it hard to grow. That’s why our focus continues to be on providing as much support as possible, through pricing, service, advice, and a product range that helps them protect margin and deliver quality.

What single thing could the Government do to best improve trading conditions and the success of the drinks sector?

Extending – and meaningfully enhancing – business rates relief for hospitality would make the biggest difference. Pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels are the beating heart of the on-trade. They’re major employers, vital to local economies, and under immense financial pressure.

This is the part of the sector that brings people together and keeps high streets alive, yet it’s often the most exposed when costs rise. Targeted, sustained support here isn’t just about survival, it’s about creating the conditions for long-term recovery and growth across the entire drinks industry.

What trends are you seeing in the drinks’ world, and how do you expect that to change going into the autumn?

We’re seeing operators being much more selective with their wine lists. It’s not about expanding ranges but making every listing count. Venues are under pressure when it comes to space, stockholding and cash flow, so they need wines that work hard across the board.

That’s where we’re focused: supporting customers with well-priced, on-trend wines that deliver real value. We’ve seen growing demand for Greek whites, English sparkling and low-intervention wines.

Looking ahead to the festive season, we expect our English Charmat range to play a key role. It offers home-grown fizz with strong appeal and a more accessible price point – a perfect trade-up option for venues wanting to keep things local without compromising margin.

Any other predictions for the second half of the year?

The reality is that trading conditions are likely to remain tough, and in some cases, get tougher as cost pressures continue to build. But we’re optimistic that our approach is the right one: staying close to our customers, understanding what they need, and being proactive in the support we offer.

Whether that’s through pricing, service, or smarter product selection, our focus will be on helping customers protect margin and stay competitive through the busiest months of the year.







Quick fire questions…

France, Italy or Spain?

France

Georgia, Greece or UK?

Greece – but Sarah Abbot’s work with Georgian wine is inspiring

‘Normal’ or ‘natural’ wine?

‘Normal’!

Cocktails or straight sippin’ spirits?

Cocktails

Mixologist or mix it at home?

I have a very competent at home mixologist – so I get to say both!

Aperitif preference?

Campari Soda

Michelin-starred or cook at home?

Cook at home.

Perfect drink occasion?

Wednesdays

Desert island treat?

Champagne De Saint Gall, Orpale 2008







