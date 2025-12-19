Friday read: Macedonia’s Balkan stallion and more besides

By David Furer

North Macedonia, sited in the landlocked and southernmost section of the Balkan Peninsula is bisected by the Vardar River and also a territory swept by winds from several directions. The southerly latitude and rugged, relatively denuded landscape of Povardarie, its primary growing region, offer challenges of excess heat, lack of biodiversity and shade. With accelerating climate shifts, combatting hydric stress also requires attention. Thankfully, these conditions help with the historical preference for full-flavoured reds while supporting early harvested versions of aromatic whites.

With several of its wineries scheduled to be showcased at next year's Ultimate Central & Eastern Wine Fair in London, organizer Caroline Gilby MW views North Macedonia as “a place for big bold wines, especially from the national signature grape Vranec… a quality grape in its ability to reflect terroir, produce quality with ageing potential”.

She adds that: “The larger wineries have been strong innovators in improving quality, and are now joined by a buzzing small winery scene.”

North Macedonia’s indigenous Vranec – meaning dark stallion – is a full-blooded red variety, possessing three times the resveratrol of Cabernet Sauvignon, and it dominates production. This, along with fellow Balkan varieties Kratošija (Zinfandel/Primitivo), the white Žilavka, and the fully Macedonian Stanušina, used for rosés and light reds, complete the frontrunners from this country. While reds traditionally dominate production, Macedonia and its primary export market of neighboring Serbia have recently enjoyed a surge in white wine consumption, driving many progressive growers to expand plantings of white varieties and portfolios of whites of all types including sparkling wines.

On a recent visit to the region, I was told by Zvonko Herceg, president of Macedonia’s sommelier association, that: “In the past few decades Macedonia has transitioned from primarily bulk wine to a focus upon authenticity and uniqueness.”

Three wineries from North Macedonia currently export to the UK – Tikveš, Lazar, and most recently Kamnik – while several others strongly warrant consideration:

Tikveš

With a quarter of North Macedonia's 28,000ha of vines, Tikveš – which takes its name from the pre-eminent grape-growing district where it is based – is responsible for 30% of the country's output.

The winery’s president Svetozar Janevski and his staff are advancing contemporary viticulture techniques, pursuing a sensible range of both indigenous and foreign varietals, while collaborating with international consultants.

The smallest of Tikveš five Macedonian facilities is Lepovo (also the district’s name), a certified organic 17ha site planted to Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Grenache and Merlot (for rosé), plus Vranec, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot for its Grand Cuvée, and with Viognier and Syrah in development.

“All of our vineyards now are using integrated pest management, and we’ve a long-term strategy for transforming all to organic,” says agronomist Aleksandra Ristova.

In search of cooler climates she's recently harvested Sauvignon Blanc and Temjanika (a regional Muscat) from a 700m elevation site and has identified a 900m site for further investigation.

A major force on North Macedonia’s wine scene, Tikveš now sells online direct to consumers, while on-premise sales pass through Hallgarten with over 100,000 bottles sold annually. The winery also bottles ‘Kratoshija Found’ for Marks & Spencer.

Meanwhile, on the restaurant side, the likes of London restaurant Omm’s owner Pierre Hobeika pours Tikveš' white Luda Mara and red Babuna blends, saying that: "Their use of native grapes appeal to our regulars, not to mention being very good value for money.”

Chateau Kamnik

On this 17ha sweeping hillside vineyard and winery perched atop Skopje’s eastern slopes, Château Kamnik's owner Ilija Malinkovski grows many foreign varieties, such as Montepulciano, Syrah, Viognier and Greco. Meanwhile, indigenous grapes are sourced from a 21ha site in the cooler Venec district. At Kamnik, winemaker Sandra Georgievska's blending and technical skills shine in tannin management, linear fruit expressions, and style diversity across the 30 labels produced here. Also worth noting is that Kamnik recently launched the country's first online wine shop, www.wine.mk, and has recently announced an exclusive partnership with EWGA in the UK.

Lazar

Along Macedonia's main highway, Lazar Ristov sells 51 labels to travelers from many countries. The fourth-generation winemaker has grown from the farming and selling of grapes, other crops, and even milk to become a tourist-focused winery with a restaurant, hotel and shop as key revenue generators. Highlights tasted here include the Belan (Grenache Blanc), Graševina, Malvasia Istriana, and its Bucephalus and Trilogy red blends.

In the UK, Humble Grape’s Carlos Santos is a fan, having found Lazar at ProWein 2022, taking the wines on for the merchant’s seven outlets and also national distribution, because “the quality is very high and they support the market doing events with our customers”. Santos imports all wines directly, but as Macedonia isn’t fully EU-integrated, consignments require more paperwork. “But it’s worth it as we appreciate their precise style of wines,” says Santos.

Not imported to the UK, but should be:

Dane Hermes Winery

After founding and overseeing Stobi winery, winemaker Dane Jovanov-Hermes tenured in Slovenia and South Africa before returning to establish his eponymous winery in 2022. He works with Temjanika, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Syrah, Merlot, Cabernets Franc and Sauvignon, plus Vranec, all of which come from his 25ha Lepovo district site. His polished, structured style reflects the high standards of his vision and work experience.

Popova Kula

From its 2004 inception, Jordan Trajkov has been Macedonia's lone fully organic vintner at his magnificently-situated 25ha estate, with vines dating to 1975. His ageworthy Chardonnays could easily pass for Sonoma's finest, while Žilavka from his oldest vines competes on dynamism.

"After my finance studies in Arizona I was inspired by Napa Valley to bring fine wine and wine tourism here in 2003," says Trajkov, who has been heralded for saving the indigenous Stanušina from extinction, with Popova Kula's the best I tasted of this pigment and aroma-light red which requires expert coaxing to deliver real character.

Stobi

Supplied by 600ha of its own vineyards, this private concern sells only bottled wine. After obtaining his enology degree in Dijon, Andon Krstevski worked at Pape Clemént before returning to direct matters here and at his Porte de Fer wine and Demir Kapija village wine bar. Vranec is Stobi's main focus with fruitiness and minerality hallmarks of its style, though his whites, Rkatsiteli and the indigenous Smederevka, also pop here.

Venec Winery

Since 1956 the Jancev family has farmed what's now 380ha of grapes in the 3km surrounding Dolni Disan village from which 20% of the best support the Venec brand. Vranec is the major focus here and the cellarworthy Vranec Orle (at 16.5% abv) is subsumed by dense dry extract and rich fruit. Meanwhile, Vranec aged in amphora are ambitious and on-track, as are winemaker Kire Ristov's first efforts at wild-fermented Chardonnay vinified and aged in amphora.







