Klearhos Kanellakis: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  26 August, 2025

Ekstedt at The Yard’s head sommelier and wine buyer Klearhos Kanellakis adds to our summer series with an honest appraisal of how tough the on-trade has become.

How has business been for you in the first half of 2025 and how do things compare to where you were last year?

We are down by 10-15% in bookings.

What have been the biggest challenges and headaches so far this year and how have you sought to mitigate those?

Challenges with retaining staff – HR is working a lot on the offering package for new Hyatt staff members.

What are you most proud of achieving this year in terms of driving the business forward?

We have worked well together with the sales team to bring more private corporate events into our restaurant. We also successfully launched a casual Sunday roast offering. Both moves helped to counterbalance the decrease on bookings.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, what is the biggest cause for concern?

The amount of wealthy Londoners exiting the country (they’re the ones keeping this industry going) and the reduced numbers of tourists.

What single thing could the Government do to best improve trading conditions and the success of the drinks sector?

Negotiate with the EU for better trading deals.

What trends are you seeing in the drinks world at the moment, and how do you expect that to change going into the autumn?

People are drinking less but better in our restaurant. Another shift is more people dining out in bistros and pubs rather than fine dining venues.

Any other predictions for the second half of the year?

Another tough winter ahead of us, I guess?



Quick fire questions…

France, Italy or Spain?

Spain… Vamos!

Georgia, Greece or UK?

Greece for the wine

‘Normal’ or ‘natural’ wine?

Normal or natural, but clean

Cocktails or straight sippin’ spirits?

Bit of both

Mixologist or mix it at home?

Mixologist

Aperitif preference?

Negroni, Paloma, Manzanilla

Michelin-starred or cook at home?

Cook at home

Perfect drink occasion?

Sunday lunch

Desert island treat?

Vintage Madeira Verdelho style



