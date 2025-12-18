Memorial service announced for trade stalwart Charles Hawkins

By Andrew Catchpole

Charles Hawkins, who was a well-known figure to many in the wine trade for over 50 years, passed away peacefully last week on 10 December.

Remembered during his many years at Awin Barratt Siegal Wine Agencies (ABS) as a larger-than-life figure, with his flamboyant dress sense matching his enthusiasm for the wine world, his role in sales brought him into contact with many over the course of his long career.

Charles was a Francophile first and foremost, with a passion for Burgundy. He also had a soft spot for South Africa, following a chance encounter with Charles Back in 1991, following which he became the UK agent for Fairview while he was running Charles Hawkins & Partners.

“It was with great sadness that I learned of Charles’ passing. He was an old school wine man and dedicated his life to unearthing and introducing wines to the UK market, many of which remain there today,” said Michael Awin, managing partner, ABS.

“His dedication to both his suppliers and his customers was always paramount. When we merged Charles Hawkins & Partners into ABS in 2013, his primary concern was not himself, but ensuring that his suppliers and customers would be retained and well looked after.

“He will be remembered with great affection and respect by all who had the privilege of working with him, and leaves behind a lasting legacy, reflected in the wines he championed and the relationships that he built.”

A memorial service will be held for Charles on 2 January at 12 noon, at Uppingham Church, LE15 9QH, in Rutland, followed by refreshments in celebration of his life.

Charles leaves behind his five children, Nick, Jess, Thomas, Charlotte and Hugo, and will also be missed by many in the trade, including the ABS team.







