Society of Vintners: Commercial Director

The Society of Vintners (SoV) is a non-profit making member-owned wine buying group that has been in existence for over 50 years.

There are currently 29 members, each an independent wine or drinks wholesaler across the UK, solely supplying the On-Trade. SoV source and distributes over 4 million bottles of wine each year to its members

Buying from wineries around the world, 75% of wines are SoV own brands, where SoV own the IP and the label designs. A further 20% are wines where SoV have UK exclusivity. Therefore for 95% of SoV wines, members avoid price competition in the marketplace.

Shortlisted in the Sommelier Wine Awards 2025, for the Value Merchant of the Year, demonstrates the high regard to which SoV wines are viewed by the on-trade

Job role

Role: Commercial Director.

Reporting to: John Mansfield (CEO) and Andy Bate (Non Executive Chair)

Hours: Full-time, permanent contract.

Location: We have a head office Chichester, but a lot of time will be spent with members and suppliers.

Salary: Competitive salary commensurate with experience.

Responsibilities

We have a unique opportunity for the right person to join the team. As the first Commercial Director for SoV, you would be responsible for:

Product: Reviewing, developing and maintaining the SoV portfolio of wines

Product: Understanding key trends in the market and adapting the portfolio accordingly

Product: Build relationships with existing SoV suppliers to maintain and extend existing lines and create new wine opportunities with new suppliers for SoV members.

Account management: Ensuring the success of the portfolio, by working with members to develop their wine category and increase their proportion of purchases through SoV

Account management: Being available to provide top level wine support to members when required (trade tastings, UK supplier visits etc)

Leveraging the SoV Brand: Support the promotion of SoV through, by way of example, the trade Press, LinkedIn/ Social Media posts, Quarterly Newsletters etc.

The successful candidate will have:

A desire to come in and impact how SoV develops its commercial operations.

A proven track record in wine buying with specialist knowledge of wines from the key wine producing regions around the world.

A high level and breadth of wine knowledge, including sourcing and production, and identifying key market trends.

A commercial outlook and way of thinking, in working with and helping SoV members develop their wine category and increase the proportion of purchases through SoV.

Exceptional negotiation and interpersonal skills

Ability to work to deadlines and travel as appropriate

To apply for this position, please send your CV to Andy Bate at andy@sov.wine, where a more detailed specification for the role can be shared

The closing date for applications is 31 August 2025.





