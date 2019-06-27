RD Wines: Business Manager

RD WINES LTD

ROLE: BUSINESS MANAGER

LOCATION: WOLVERHAMTON, BIRMINGHAM & WARWICKSHIRE

THE OPPORTUNITY:

An opportunity has arisen for a dynamic and enthusiastic sales professional to join our team. In addition to building and maintaining existing customer relationships, the successful candidate will be expected to develop significant new business across all sectors of the premium on trade including restaurants, bars, pubs and hotels.

Reporting to the Sales Manager and Directors, the successful applicant will have responsibility for building strong relationships with key customers. Working closely with internal teams (Credit control, Purchasing, Telesales and warehouse) to ensure first class customer service.

The successful candidate will need to understand the market both in terms of customers and drinks trends in order to maximise opportunities.

WHY WORK FOR US?

The chance to work with a growing, progressive, forward-thinking company, with the ambition to stay ahead of the curve in a challenging and diverse market.

The opportunity to work with an exciting and evolving range of award winning and exclusive wines beers and spirits from across the globe.

KEY SKILLS:

To be considered for this key role you will need to have:

High level communication and presentation skills

A genuine passion for wines & spirits and for the business of our customers

An energetic, self-motivated, proactive approach to the role which incorporates both a sense of urgency and the meticulous attention to detail required in the modern sales environment

Proven ability to work within a team and meet deadlines

Results-driven and happy to embrace full accountability for the role

Able to demonstrate good wine & spirits knowledge, preferably at WSET Advanced level

Full UK Driving license

IT proficient including Microsoft Word, Excel and Power Point.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

To exceed turnover and GP targets by gaining new accounts and developing a portfolio of existing customers while developing long-term relationships.

To work closely with the Sales Manager and Directors to develop and execute a business plan for the relevant sales area to build sales and raise the profile of the company.

To work in liaison with all departments and colleagues across the business and with key suppliers to ensure that all sales and marketing opportunities are maximised.

Proven track record in sales of wine and spirits to the UK on trade.

Conduct wine list reviews, staff training, wine dinners and events.

GENERAL ROLE DETAILS:

We offer a very good basic salary, car, mobile phone, lap top and 23 days paid holidays plus bank holidays.

To apply for this exciting role, please email Nick Gent, Director nickgent@rdwines.com