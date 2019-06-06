Hallgarten & Novum : Customer Marketing Manager

We are looking for an experienced marketing professional to provide a proactive and strategic customer facing marketing service
Position
Department: Marketing
Job Title: Customer Marketing Manager
Location: Luton (Dallow Road, Luton, LU1 1UR)
Position: Permanent contract
Company Background
Hallgarten has 85 years of experience in the UK wine trade. We market and sell over 1,000 wines from some of the greatest wine producers in the world through our 46-strong sales team to all sectors of the UK trade - restaurants, hotels, independent wine merchants and supermarkets. In addition, we also have a portfolio of brands which we design ourselves and which we sell both in the UK and abroad.
The Opportunity
We are looking for an experienced marketing professional to provide a proactive and strategic customer facing marketing service
This is an exciting, newly created position providing a pivotal link between supplier/brand marketing, the sales team and customers.
The successful candidate will be responsible for developing a full range of marketing activities to establish, develop and maximise strong customer relationships.
Applicants must have 5+ years' experience in marketing ideally within the UK drinks industry and proven experience of using data to develop insights and business opportunities.
key responsibilities
Skill Requirements
If you think you have the right attributes and would be interested in joining our team then please send your CV and covering letter, along with details of your current remuneration package to kim.burke@hnwines.co.uk