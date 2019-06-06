Hallgarten & Novum : Customer Marketing Manager

We are looking for an experienced marketing professional to provide a proactive and strategic customer facing marketing service

Position

Department: Marketing

Job Title: Customer Marketing Manager

Location: Luton (Dallow Road, Luton, LU1 1UR)

Position: Permanent contract

Company Background

Hallgarten has 85 years of experience in the UK wine trade. We market and sell over 1,000 wines from some of the greatest wine producers in the world through our 46-strong sales team to all sectors of the UK trade - restaurants, hotels, independent wine merchants and supermarkets. In addition, we also have a portfolio of brands which we design ourselves and which we sell both in the UK and abroad.

The Opportunity

We are looking for an experienced marketing professional to provide a proactive and strategic customer facing marketing service

This is an exciting, newly created position providing a pivotal link between supplier/brand marketing, the sales team and customers.

The successful candidate will be responsible for developing a full range of marketing activities to establish, develop and maximise strong customer relationships.

Applicants must have 5+ years' experience in marketing ideally within the UK drinks industry and proven experience of using data to develop insights and business opportunities.

key responsibilities

To lead and develop insight and data analysis, and drive its usage within the sales team

Identify gaps/trends and new business opportunities

Develop customer/channel/sector-specific marketing plans

Liaison with Customer Services to identify opportunities for sales drives

Lead the customer tender management process, harnessing relevant support at Head Office

Organise customer/channel activations, with appropriate measurement and evaluation

Analyse promotional spend and drives optimisation of funds

Skill Requirements

Excellent communication skills both verbal and written and confident presenter

Organised with a good ability to multi task;

Highly computer literate with excellent analytical skills;

Ability to build very strong relationships with both internal and external stakeholders;

Commercially astute;

Passion for wine

Must be eligible to work in UK

If you think you have the right attributes and would be interested in joining our team then please send your CV and covering letter, along with details of your current remuneration package to kim.burke@hnwines.co.uk