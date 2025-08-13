Subscriber login Close [x]
Treasury Wine Estates profits up 17%

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  13 August, 2025

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has announced full year results showing underlying profits up 17% to A$770.3m, driven by strong growth for the Penfolds brand following the bounce-back of Chinese markets, and the full year contribution of DAOU.

Net sales revenue (NSR) per case increased to A$138, up 10%, while the earnings before interest and taxes (EBITS) margin expanded 2.2 percentage points to 26.2%, with TWE saying this reflected “the continued shift in our portfolio mix to luxury wine, which represented 55% of group NSR in FY25”.

The company added: “Penfolds’ performance was a significant highlight, led by strong growth in Asia, where we successfully re-established the Australian sourced portfolio to the China market while we continued our positive momentum in a number of other markets across the region.”

TWE also announced an on-market share buyback of up to $200m, to be completed progressively through 2026 in accordance with its capital management framework.

TWE CEO Tim Ford said of the results: “Overall, I am pleased with TWE’s fiscal 25 performance. While we continued to face headwinds in a number of markets, we remained laser-focused on executing our business plans, further strengthening the business for long-term growth and achieving strong financial performance, underpinned by Penfolds’ continued momentum and integrating DAOU into our Luxury portfolio.

“We also completed transitioning to our new Luxury portfolio-led operating model, a structural evolution that enhances our strategic clarity and positions us well for the future. I am incredibly proud of the transformation we’ve delivered over the past five years and want to thank our people for their passion, resilience and commitment to delivering on our strategy. I am confident that the team and the business is entering fiscal 26 well positioned to harness the attractive opportunities in the Luxury wine category.”



