TWE unveils 'luxury' e-commerce platform

By Lisa Riley

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has introduced The Winery Collection, an e-commerce platform, displaying its portfolio of key luxury wines in the UK.

Aimed at offering “excellence, accessibility and authenticity”, the platform has been designed to raise the profile of TWE's premium wine brands by showcasing insights and stories from winemakers and brand ambassadors, and to provide a “convenient purchase journey for consumers”.

Led by Penfolds, the website also features Wynn’s BV, Beringer, Maison De Grand Esprit and Cavaliere D’Oro – bringing all of TWE’s key luxury brands under one digital roof.

The offering “perfectly complements TWE's existing routes to market, has the potential to connect with new consumers and provides the opportunity to promote our brands to a wider audience", said Ben Blake, head of marketing for EMEA at TWE.

“The Winery Collection helps to bring our comprehensive range of luxury wines closer to wine enthusiasts and helps us to drive awareness across the whole category,” he added.

“Direct to consumer platforms are in high demand and we felt that now was the right time to introduce The Winery Collection to wine lovers in the UK – offering a platform that not only provides the opportunity to buy these wines, but also creates a moment for consumers to tap into the history and heritage of the wines that they are purchasing.”

Consumers will have access to events and the winemakers themselves – with the long-term ambition being to run a range of monthly events from wine clubs to vertical tastings.

Last month, TWE introduced millennial-focused Samuel Wynn & Co to the UK, three years after its debut in Australia.









