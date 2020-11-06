Subscriber login Close [x]
TWE opens ecommerce platform to trade

By Lisa Riley
Published:  06 November, 2020

The Winery Collection, Treasury Wine Estate’s (TWE) ‘luxury’ e-commerce platform, has launched a new trade portal, offering exclusive access for wine merchants and independents.

The new trade site offers merchants access to The Winery Collection’s curated selection of TWE’s ‘luxury and fine wine’ portfolio, which includes Penfolds, Wynns BV, Beringer, Maison De Grand Esprit and Cavaliere D’Oro.

As part of the membership, customers will be able to view new release wines, receive updates from the winemaking teams, have access to a range of exclusive events and digital support materials, said TWE.

With no minimum order quantity, retailers can order single bottles to trial.

“Now more than ever we want to support our customers and give them access to some of the world’s greatest wine brands. So, we are delighted to be able to offer our outstanding collection of luxury wines to all merchants and independent wine retailers through The Winery Collection," said Ben Blake, head of marketing at TWE

“As well as being able to support smaller merchants that TWE hasn’t been able to reach previously, the site also provides merchants the ease and convenience of ordering online,” added Blake.

Launched to consumers in August, The Winery Collection has been designed to raise the profile of TWE's premium wine brands by showcasing insights and stories from winemakers and brand ambassadors, and to provide a “convenient purchase journey for consumers”. 

