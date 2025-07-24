Champagne reduces harvest yield in face of global uncertainty

By Hamish Graham

The Comité Champagne has announced that the available harvest yield for 2025 will be set at 9,000 kg/ha. This decision marks the third year in a row that yields have been reduced compared to the previous, as well as being the lowest yield level since 2020 (8,000kg/ha).

In 2024 the yield was set at 10,000 kg/ha, while in 2023 and 2022 it was set at 11,400 kg/ha and 12,000 kg/ha, respectively.

The decision comes as winegrowers and houses from the region adapt to an uncertain global economic and geopolitical climate, exercising caution through a process of destocking that aims to reduce production and better insulate the region from future uncertainty.

On the 2025 growing season, the Comité notes that it is looking “quite promising”, with mild weather conditions being seen so far this year.

Maxime Toubart, co-president of the Comité Champagne, believes the decision to reduce this year’s harvest yield level is one that will protect the region in years to come.

He commented: “This decision reflects a clear-headed, united and responsible Champagne region, capable of acting with restraint in an evolving world while maintaining unwavering confidence in its fundamental strengths. It demonstrates a spirit of cohesion in the face of challenges and a constant ability to look ahead with ambition.”

Co-president David Chatillon added: “With its renowned expertise, unique global image and ongoing commitment to sustainable viticulture, Champagne continues to uphold the values that have made it reputable. This optimism is based on its proven ability to adapt, innovate and build the future with ambition, without ever losing sight of today’s realities.”







