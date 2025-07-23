Cask Trade and The Drinks Trust announce new whisky masterclasses

By Hamish Graham

The whisky cask marketplace Cask Trade in collaboration with The Drinks Trust has announced the launch of a series of whisky masterclasses. The free programme will form part of The Drinks Trust’s flagship educational initiative ‘Develop’.

The workshops, which will be held quarterly, are aimed at hospitality professionals who may not have access to specialist whisky training and would like to enhance their knowledge.

During the masterclasses, attendees will learn the differences between cask strength and commercial whiskies, how to taste and evaluate whisky via nose, palate and finish, as well as how to identify regional styles.

Founder and director of Cask Trade, Simon Aron, is confident the new scheme will provide valuable training to the trade.

He said: “A masterclass on single malt whisky will open a multitude of opportunities for anyone in the drinks trade looking to gain knowledge and confidence when talking about the water of life.

“Education, I believe, is the best way to support and give back to the drinks industry. At Cask Trade, we are committed to teaching anyone interested about the world of single malt whisky. In partnership with The Drinks Trust, we can make a difference.”

Nicola Burston, CEO of The Drinks Trust, added: “At a time when training and educational opportunities are increasingly scarce across our industry, initiatives like this are not only welcome but vital.

“It was especially meaningful to see this opportunity made available to individuals who may not otherwise have access to such high-quality learning experiences. Cask Trade’s commitment to sharing knowledge and nurturing talent within the drinks industry community is truly commendable, and we are incredibly grateful for your continued support.”

If you would like to apply for the newly launched whisky masterclasses you can click here.









