Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Cask Trade and The Drinks Trust announce new whisky masterclasses

By Hamish Graham
Published:  23 July, 2025

The whisky cask marketplace Cask Trade in collaboration with The Drinks Trust has announced the launch of a series of whisky masterclasses. The free programme will form part of The Drinks Trust’s flagship educational initiative ‘Develop’.

The workshops, which will be held quarterly, are aimed at hospitality professionals who may not have access to specialist whisky training and would like to enhance their knowledge.

During the masterclasses, attendees will learn the differences between cask strength and commercial whiskies, how to taste and evaluate whisky via nose, palate and finish, as well as how to identify regional styles.

Founder and director of Cask Trade, Simon Aron, is confident the new scheme will provide valuable training to the trade.

He said: “A masterclass on single malt whisky will open a multitude of opportunities for anyone in the drinks trade looking to gain knowledge and confidence when talking about the water of life.

“Education, I believe, is the best way to support and give back to the drinks industry. At Cask Trade, we are committed to teaching anyone interested about the world of single malt whisky. In partnership with The Drinks Trust, we can make a difference.”

Nicola Burston, CEO of The Drinks Trust, added: “At a time when training and educational opportunities are increasingly scarce across our industry, initiatives like this are not only welcome but vital.

“It was especially meaningful to see this opportunity made available to individuals who may not otherwise have access to such high-quality learning experiences. Cask Trade’s commitment to sharing knowledge and nurturing talent within the drinks industry community is truly commendable, and we are incredibly grateful for your continued support.”

If you would like to apply for the newly launched whisky masterclasses you can click here.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Wine GB Awards include first 99 points a...

Wine & Sprit Trade Association publishes...

Vinitaly and the City: Calabrian confide...

Diageo CEO quits

Ben Franks: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

Lenz Moser: Chinese market on brink of u...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

You can now view the Merchant and Producer trophy winners here
Sommelier Wine Awards 2025

Merchant and Producer Trophies.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Wanderlust Wine: On Trade Sales Manager

...

Alliance Wine: Buyer/Portfolio Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95