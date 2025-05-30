Subscriber login Close [x]
Hallgarten expands Champagne portfolio

By James Lawrence
Published:  30 May, 2025

Champagne Abelé 1757, the fifth-oldest Champagne house, has signed an exclusive import agreement with Hallgarten & Novum Wines.

Boasting a remarkable historical pedigree – its wines were served aboard the ill-fated RMS Titanic – the house is situated at the heart of Reims.

According to Hallgarten: “The move marks Champagne Abelé 1757’s first entry into the UK market. The concise range - comprising NV Brut, Blanc de Blancs and Rosé, as well as prestige vintage cuvées Le Sourire de Reims Brut and Rosé - is tailored to fine wine merchants, hotels, high-end bars, and fine dining establishments.”

Marie Gicquel, MD, Champagne Abelé 1757, commented: “Joining forces with Hallgarten to address one of the most influential markets is enthusiastically motivating everyone at Champagne Abelé 1757. It also reflects our ambition to grow on the international stage.”

Jim Wilson, portfolio director, Hallgarten & Novum Wines, added: “The past 18 months has seen our business go from strength to strength, as we have welcomed some of the most prestigious wineries in the world to our portfolio.

“The addition of Champagne Abelé 1757 to our range, a prestigious and intimate House, is an honour. “Our partnership with Abelé 1757 adds great strength and depth to our Champagne portfolio, allowing us to offer customers real choice in this crucial category, and we are extremely excited to welcome them to the Hallgarten family.”

Hallgarten now supplies over 2,000 accounts across the UK’s premium hospitality and retail sectors.






