Wanderlust Wine: On Trade Sales Manager

Wanderlust was established at the end of 2016 with a curated, esoteric portfolio of non-interventional, organic producers. Since then, we have won industry-leading awards every year and seen large growth every year. The backbone to our business is that we use technology to harness an automated, scalable model providing clear ways to provide exceptional service to clients.
Fast forward to our 9th year of trading, we have our own bonded warehouse and vans giving us full control of our warehousing and logistics. The portfolio has grown to 85 exceptional producers, creating individual, organic and delicious wine.
Job role:
We are looking for a creative, confident individual to become a key member of our London sales team. You will bring strong communication skills, energy, dynamism and a positive approach to your work, helping to guide the overall strategy to achieve targets and personal goals. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated, target-focused, naturally motivated by the opportunity and be determined to make the patch their own.
Your role will be to:
Increase market presence for Wanderlust as an independent wine importer & distributor with high-quality, ethical wines; working alongside the Managing Director to take over the relationship and contact point for a number of current London customers.
-To grow and maximise our organic business through diligent and proactive account management
-Prospect and open new accounts and build sales in the London onTrade market.
-To work alongside our customers and prospects to sell and build wine listings from the full breadth of our portfolio.
-Provide comprehensive staff training to clients
Skills and competencies
What you'll get in return:
You will be joining an exciting fast-paced environment, working alongside a passionate team of 14 across the business all working towards the success of Wanderlust Wine. Working in a small business is rewarding where your voice and opinion is heard and considered. We believe it is our small team that makes our business what it is, so we work hard to ensure that everyone in the business loves what they do.
To apply for this exciting role please email richard@wanderlustwine.co.uk along with your CV by 31st July.