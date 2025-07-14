Wanderlust Wine: On Trade Sales Manager

Wanderlust was established at the end of 2016 with a curated, esoteric portfolio of non-interventional, organic producers. Since then, we have won industry-leading awards every year and seen large growth every year. The backbone to our business is that we use technology to harness an automated, scalable model providing clear ways to provide exceptional service to clients.

Fast forward to our 9th year of trading, we have our own bonded warehouse and vans giving us full control of our warehousing and logistics. The portfolio has grown to 85 exceptional producers, creating individual, organic and delicious wine.

Job role:

We are looking for a creative, confident individual to become a key member of our London sales team. You will bring strong communication skills, energy, dynamism and a positive approach to your work, helping to guide the overall strategy to achieve targets and personal goals. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated, target-focused, naturally motivated by the opportunity and be determined to make the patch their own.

We are seeking an autonomousm, creative salesperson who is energetic and positive in their approach to work, guiding the overall strategy and results on the ground in one of the foodie hotspots of the whole country. You will need to be a self-starter, target-focused, naturally motivated by the opportunity and be dogged to make this patch your own and be able to look back on the success you create.

Your role will be to:

Increase market presence for Wanderlust as an independent wine importer & distributor with high-quality, ethical wines; working alongside the Managing Director to take over the relationship and contact point for a number of current London customers.

-To grow and maximise our organic business through diligent and proactive account management

-Prospect and open new accounts and build sales in the London onTrade market.

-To work alongside our customers and prospects to sell and build wine listings from the full breadth of our portfolio.

-To develop new accounts, prospects and grow sales in the London onTrade market

-Provide comprehensive staff training to clients

Skills and competencies

Looking for driven, self-motivated individuals that outperform the norm

Must be entrepreneurial in their thinking

A current contact base of customers and contacts is essential

All ages and profiles considered in the search for outstanding individuals



Skills Required

Experience: 2 years + onTrade Sales or Account Management experience

Qualifications: WSET Level 2 required, 3 preferred

Open Minded: You must be a good listener and empathetic to the needs of others and be able to take in the context of the overall business goals (and what a key part of that you are)

Influencer: Excellent communication skills, being able to influence all levels of stakeholders

Self-Starter: Someone who motivates themselves by settling achievable goals, puts a plan in place and executes

Engaging: You must be able to engage with customers and build strong, long-lasting relationships

Profit driven: a real numbers person with strong understanding of new business growth

Resilient, Competitive and Driven: in your role you will be expected to drive sales from your own want to succeed

Technology: if you are daunted by or don’t like technology, this role is maybe not for you. While you don’t need to be able to code software, technology is what makes us agile and a willingness to adapt to new systems that are simple to use is key

What you'll get in return:

Competitive salary

The potential to earn a percentage of the company in equity bonus

Bonus/Profit share

The role is based between home and London. You will be reporting to the Managing (and Founding) Director

You will get the opportunity to learn the market and grow into the role, owning your own clients

You will be working closely with other departments – marketing / buying / finance / customer services to maximise the growth in sales and margin

There is also potential for a leadership role as the company continues to grow

You will be joining an exciting fast-paced environment, working alongside a passionate team of 14 across the business all working towards the success of Wanderlust Wine. Working in a small business is rewarding where your voice and opinion is heard and considered. We believe it is our small team that makes our business what it is, so we work hard to ensure that everyone in the business loves what they do.

To apply for this exciting role please email richard@wanderlustwine.co.uk along with your CV by 31st July.

