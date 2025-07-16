Subscriber login Close [x]
Brand Phoenix partners with Australia’s McWilliam's Wines

By Hamish Graham
Published:  16 July, 2025

Wine agency and distributor Brand Phoenix has unveiled a new partnership with New South Wales-based McWilliam's Wines.

The deal will see the supplier distribute JJ McWilliams, the McWiliams Heritage Collection and Single Vineyard wines.

The producer was founded in 1877 by Samuel McWilliam, with the estate now in its sixth winemaking generation with Mel and Scott McWilliam at the helm.

The brand is known for its cool-climate still and fortified wines, sourced from vineyards in Riverina, Tumbarumba, Hilltops and Canberra.

McWilliams was acquired by the Calabria Family Wine Group in 2021.

Andrew Calabria of Calabria Family Wine Group looks forward to introducing McWilliams wines to the UK market.

He said: “There’s a natural synergy between our two businesses, and a touch of serendipity too. We’re genuinely excited to collaborate with the Brand Phoenix team to bring the McWilliam's proud story and exceptional wines to life in the UK.

“McWilliam’s is an iconic brand with a proud legacy, and this partnership will ensure our wines are more accessible than ever to UK consumers.”

Brand Phoenix co-founder Greg Wilkins added: “We’re delighted to have teamed up with the Calabria family for the UK market. Their portfolio of brands, from McWilliam’s through to Kings of Prohibition, is a great example of what honest, great quality Australian wines are all about.

“They remain true to their wines and their consumers, and we are fully committed to working with them to build their brands over here.”




