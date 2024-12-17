Subscriber login Close [x]
Alliance Wine takes on 50 producers following H2Vin acquisition

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  17 December, 2024

Alliance Wine has been pushing ahead with its expansion plans following the purchase of London specialist importer H2Vin, with the ‘smooth integration’ of the two businesses already resulting in the addition of over fifty new producers to the portfolio.

Harpers broke the news of the acquisition in September, which detailed importer Alliance Wine’s plans to merge the two businesses.

Since then, Alliance has been pushing ahead with its plans to continue the mantra of Chris Bouteiller, Alliance’s chairman and founder “to create a better world of wine, by providing the best possible range to customers”.

Producers added over the autumn include the likes of Larmandier-Bernier from Champagne, Jean-Philippe Fichet and Domaine Rossignol-Trapet from Burgundy, Clos du Caillou from the Rhône, Philippe Alliet and Antoine Sanzay from the Loire as well as Domaine Chatzivariti in Greece.

Thirty of the 50 wines are now available to customers. The rest will be in stock by March.

Fergal Tynan, chief executive of Alliance (pictured), explained: “We were very keen to share the benefits of this integration with our customers as early as possible. So, over the autumn, we embarked on a series of intimate tastings across the country to showcase some of the highlights that we will be able to offer in the new combined portfolio.

“We hosted customers at the Ubiquitous Chip in Glasgow, Trivet in London, and Lyla in Edinburgh to give some insight into the new strength and depth that the new portfolio will offer. Across the board, we were excited by the positive response at the events, and I can’t wait to use next spring’s annual portfolio tastings to bring these wines to a wider audience.”

France has been a particular focus for the team in recent months. Across the autumn, buyers travelled to regions such as Burgundy, the Loire and the Rhône with the aim of diversifying the range within these classic regions.

“With our new combined portfolio, we aim to show off the many facets these areas have to offer. There is so much now we can deliver from really top-quality producers,” Tynan added.

“Champagne Larmandier-Bernier, for example, is arguably one of the finest producers in the region. Using biodynamic principles, they craft highly regarded wines of exceptional purity and elegance, expressing their terroir. Also, Jean-Philippe Fichet, one of the most acclaimed producers in Meursault, with his highly sought-after, precise and expressive white wines. These are both tremendous examples of our now enhanced portfolio.”

Ned Llewellyn, off-trade sales director, also commented that this is “only the first tranche of producers we are bringing on board. In total, there will be over 70 new producers with a total of over 500 wines, which will all be available to buy by Spring 2025. That is a huge increase and a very exciting prospect as the next year unfolds.”

Speaking more broadly of the last few months, he continued: “The influx of exceptional new producers is not the only benefit. Alongside the fantastic advantage of having Christian Honorez and Matt Wilkin MS in their new roles in buying and fine wine, respectively, we also gain the expertise and skills of the other members of the H2Vin team.”

Alliance Wine will host their annual portfolio tastings on 3 March, in Edinburgh and 4 March, in London. 







