Exclusive: Alliance Wine acquires H2Vin, expanding Old-World portfolio

By James Bayley

UK wine importer Alliance Wine has acquired London-based old-world wine specialist H2Vin, aiming to merge their businesses in the coming months, Harpers can exclusively reveal.

Fergal Tynan, chief executive of Alliance Wine, said: “Forty years ago, Chris Bouteiller, our chairman, founded Alliance Wine, and we have always endeavoured to create a better world of wine, providing the best possible range to its customers. The portfolio has evolved into a global offering from over 20 countries, gaining recent accolades such as ‘Classic Regions Merchant of the Year’ at the Sommelier Wine Awards 2024 and ‘Spanish & Portuguese Specialist’ at the International Wine Challenge 2023. However, we are always looking to develop and improve it.”

Tynan noted that the acquisition came after discussions with H2Vin founders Christian Honorez and Matt Wilkin. “It was clear the two businesses held shared values, and the complementary portfolios suggested an obvious opportunity,” he added.

Honorez highlighted the strength of H2Vin’s old-world portfolio, mentioning key producers such as Clos Rougeard and Domaine Guiberteau from the Loire, and La Vieille Julienne and François Villard from the Rhône. “This creates a very exciting new proposition, and we believe that we can challenge the best in the UK market,” he said. “Offering all these producers, and many more, will provide an immediate benefit to all our customers.”

Wilkin expressed confidence in the merger, adding: “Alliance’s history and solid reputation, with shared high standards and belief in excellent customer service, made the decision very simple in the end. They hold the same core values, whilst their nationwide coverage is very reassuring, providing greater scope with their ability to deliver next day.”

All H2Vin employees will remain with the business, with Honorez joining the buying team and Wilkin bringing his expertise as a Master Sommelier to Alliance’s existing team of four Masters of Wine.

Tynan confirmed the integration will take place over the autumn, with joint trade events planned, culminating in the unveiling of the combined portfolio at Alliance’s annual tasting in March 2025. “I am delighted this deal has happened. I know this will accelerate Alliance’s growth and success in the months and years to come,” he concluded.







