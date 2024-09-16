Institute of Masters of Wine and Areni Global announce partnership

By James Bayley

The Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) has announced a new partnership with Areni Global, an independent think tank dedicated to the future of fine wine, which will see the two organisations collaborate on a range of initiatives aimed at advancing excellence and learning within the global wine community.

Areni Global focuses on addressing key issues facing the fine wine industry, such as regulatory, environmental and societal challenges. It provides thought leadership and data-driven insights, helping industry professionals navigate an increasingly complex global landscape.

The new partnership will include enhanced knowledge exchange and potential collaboration on public events. It also connects Areni Global with the Masters of Wine study programme, providing students with access to Areni’s research. In return, Areni will gain valuable insights from future leaders of the wine industry.

Pauline Vicard, executive director of Areni Global, expressed her enthusiasm, saying: “The Institute of Masters of Wine embodies excellence in education, knowledge and expertise. It has been a beacon in the world of wine for more than 70 years and will continue to play a crucial role in the years to come. We are excited about this partnership based on common values and a shared vision of a thriving, global, diverse wine industry.”

Julian Gore-Booth, executive director of the IMW, highlighted the alignment between the two organisations, commenting: “Areni Global are a genuine force in the utilisation of research to guide the industry towards a prosperous and sustainable future. The alignment of values and goals with those of the IMW are undeniable, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together for the benefit of our membership, our students and the wider community.”

The IMW, a membership organisation with an international reputation, has been at the forefront of leadership in the wine industry for over 70 years. Its members, the Masters of Wine, represent a wide range of professions, including winemakers, sommeliers, journalists and consultants. There are currently 421 Masters of Wine working across 30 countries, with 367 students from 40 countries enrolled in the 2023-24 study programme.








