Octavian becomes supporter of IMW

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  17 July, 2024

The Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) has announced that Wiltshire-based cellarage company Octavian Wine Services has joined its international supporter community.

Octavian’s support for the IMW is centred around the advancement of education and excellence within the global wine industry.

The collaboration looks to bolster industry knowledge and awareness of how cellaring, provenance and logistics contribute to this industry, while also providing valuable insights and perspectives on key issues affecting the sector. These include market trends, investment potential, storage best practices and sustainability in wine storage.

“We believe that education on the importance of optimal and secure cellarage is paramount for the wine industry,” said Vincent O’Brien, MD of Octavian. “By becoming a supporter of the Institute of Masters of Wine, we are investing in the talent of the future and fostering a deeper understanding of the critical roles of cellaring, provenance and logistics.”

Julian Gore-Booth, executive director of the IMW added: “It is a pleasure to announce our work with Octavian and to welcome them on board as a supporter of the Institute. The sharing of knowledge is central to the work of the IMW and Octavian’s expertise around storage and cellarage as an integral and essential element in the journey of fine wine will be of a great benefit to Masters of Wine and students alike.”

With over thirty years in operation, Octavian has developed its specialty in the preservation of valuable wine collections. Its storage facilities, Octavian Vaults, boasts a unique environment which originated from a former stone mine and munitions bunker, and provides optimal levels of humidity, light and stability for the cellaring of fine wines.



