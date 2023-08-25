Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New MWs anointed in Italy and US

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  25 August, 2023

The Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) has welcomed two new members, taking the numbers holding the coveted title globally to 414.

Erin Jolley MW (US) (pictured) and Andrea Lonardi MW (Italy) are the latest to be admitted to the fold this year, following Wojciech Bońkowski MW and Joshua Granier MW, who passed muster in February 2023.

Jolly lives in Miami, where she has her own French wine importing company, Drink the Rent, an importer of French wines, and also manages wine portfolios and direct imports for Maverick Beverage Company of Florida.

    • Read more: Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Matteo Furlan, The Dorchester London

Lonardi, meanwhile, is chief operating officer within Angelini Wines and Estates, having had an impressive and varied career in the Italian industry, with an eye on innovation.

The MW exams, comprised of three parts – theory and practical exams taken at the end of stage two and a research paper submitted at the end of stage three – are notoriously rigorous and hard to pass, with only 502 people having passed the exams since its inception in 1953.

An oft quoted parallel as to the exclusivity of becoming an MW is that more people have been into space (656, according to the FAI definition) than passed the Institute’s exams.

Nonetheless the reach of the IMW has been growing, with MWs now based in 31 countries around the world, with the UK (205) topping the bill, followed the likes of the US (59), Australia (27), France (18), New Zealand (15), Canada (10) and Germany (10). Asia, Africa, the wider Americas and the Middle East, however, have all seen numbers increase.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Fourth Wave Wine lauds FTA for UK growth

Vivino switches up UK strategy

Austria sets legal precedent for single...

Gusbourne wine released in support of Th...

Majestic’s organic wine sales jump 22% YOY

Enotria & Coe welcomes new COO

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95