IMW welcomes thirteen new Masters of Wine

By James Lawrence
Published:  02 December, 2021

The IMW (Institute of Masters of Wine) has expanded its ranks with the induction of 13 new members.

In a ceremony which took place yesterday (1 December), a diverse group of new MWs were welcomed into the organisation. They included: Mike Best (UK); Christophe Heynen (Belgium); Lin Liu (France); Pasi Ketolainen (Finland); Annette Lacey (Australia); Geoffrey Moss (Canada); Louise Wilson (Canada) and Ido Lewinsohn (Israel).

The ceremony was live streamed for the first time in the IMW's history, allowing non-attendees to send messages to the live audience.

A second awards ceremony will take place in March 2022, inaugurating the 10 remaining new Masters of Wine from the 2020 vintage, who could not attend the celebration at Vintners’ Hall, London, along with the 2021 vintage MWs.

In addition, individual awards were given to the MWs who performed exceptionally well in a particular area of the exam.

Adam Porter MW received the IMW Chair’s Award, presented by Neil Hadley MW, for the top performance in the business of wine paper. Adam was also awarded the Noval Award, sponsored by Quinta do Noval, part of AXA Millésimes, for the best research paper by a new MW.

Meanwhile, Geoffrey Moss MW received the Villa Maria Award for his outstanding knowledge and understanding of viticulture and the Robert Mondavi Winery Award for the best performance across all the theory papers in the MW exam.









