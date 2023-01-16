Subscriber login Close [x]
New Zealand Wine Week returns for 2023

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  16 January, 2023

After the success of New Zealand Wine Week events in 2021 and 2022, New Zealand Winegrowers (NZW) has announced that it will be kicking off the third New Zealand Wine Week on 30 January.

Themed ‘Altogether Unique’, activities for the event are planned across the USA, UK, Ireland, Canada, and Sweden. New Zealand Wine Week will be a hybrid event this year, with both physical and virtual sessions, plus a wide-ranging programme spanning tastings, masterclasses and online discussions.

“Being able to run hybrid events, with a combination of virtual and physical in-market platforms, is an impactful way to share the New Zealand wine story in our key export markets, broaden our reach, and shine a light on our premium and diverse wines to our trade and media audiences,” says Charlotte Read, general manager marketing, NZW.

“The theme of the week, ‘Altogether Unique’, comes hot off the heels of the launch of New Zealand Winegrowers’ new global brand platform New Zealand Wine, Altogether Unique. This is underpinned by a significant piece of work to define the essence of the New Zealand Wine brand and its three key pillars of purity, innovation, and care – things that make New Zealand wine, so unique and special.”

Throughout the week, there will be bite-sized webinars covering research at the forefront of New Zealand wine and New Zealand’s commitment to climate change. In these sessions, local producers and international trade will have conversations about sustainability, site and Sauvignon Blanc. A longer tasting webinar will also see Stephen Wong MW present what puts the ‘new’ in New Zealand, via the lens of small and rare plantings.  

Physical events meanwhile, will include the London Annual Trade Tasting, where 50 exhibitors will show more than 200 New Zealand wines, on 7 February at Lindley Hall, Royal Horticultural halls, 80 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PB.

To view the full programme and how you can participate in New Zealand Wine Week, click here.



