IARD: report highlights how social media giants promote responsible drinking

By Hamish Graham

A new report from the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD) has laid out how signatories to its Global Standards Coalition including the likes of TikTok and Google are promoting responsible drinking.

The changes made by the coalition, which includes both IARD members such as drinks giants Diageo and Pernod Records, as well as multinationals in tech and retail such as Meta and Walmart, are detailed in the Standards in Action report.

IARD is also celebrating the milestone of reaching 100 signatories to the initiative.

Since 2018 IARD had been working in partnership with the likes of Google and Meta to enhance standards for alcohol-related marketing online. This has included giving the users the choice to opt out of marketing from alcohol producers.

Additionally, in 2024 this partnership expanded, introducing new commitments seeking to expand online safeguards and prevent the advertising of alcoholic products to underage users. This has included the introduction of transparency reports from these tech companies detailing their platform-specific safeguards.

Also highlghted in the report is the responsible drinking marketing push seen among IARD members. Pernod Ricard’s ‘Drink More Water’ campaign since 2021 has encouraged drinkers to hydrate alongside alcohol consumption. According to the report this marketing initiative has reach over 600 million online. Heineken’s 0.0 Reasons Needed campaign has promoted to consumers that they do not need to not have an excuse for curbing alcohol consumption and should enjoy the brand’s flagship non-alcoholic beer without guilt.

Julian Braithwaite, CEO and president of IARD, commented: “We are proud to be leading the Global Standards Coalition and celebrate the historic milestone of 100 members.

“Together we are implementing practical measures with tangible impact. This is the UN’s whole-of-society approach in action.

“Through expanding our partnerships we can accelerate success. We invite you to join us in our efforts to reduce trends in harmful drinking. Leveraging the resources, skills and reach of our respective organizations at a national, regional and global level, we can help deliver positive societal change.

“The GSC 100 marks a crucial step in our collective journey, and the Standards in Action report details the strides already made by industry leaders. Together we will keep moving forward and sustain momentum towards improved health outcomes globally.”









