Alliance Wine: Buyer/Portfolio Manager

Alliance was founded in 1984 in Ayrshire, Scotland and has grown to become one of the leading suppliers to the on-trade, independent and national off-trade in both the UK and internationally. We remain independently owned and true to our mission to ‘create a better world of wine’ through our industry-leading product range, high levels of service and sustainability credentials.

We are proud to have a strong team of buyers working within their specialist areas, and across all channels, combining expertise in selecting and collaborating with the best producers from around the world, with the skill to create unique products for our customers via our own winemaking projects in France and Spain.

Our awards include ‘Spanish and Portuguese Specialist’ at the IWC 2023 and ‘Classic Regions Merchant of the Year’ at the Sommelier Wine Awards 2024.

Role: Buyer/Portfolio Manager for Spain, Portugal, North & South America.

Reporting to: Jean Wareing MW, Head of Buying, Brand Management and Technical

Hours: Full-time, permanent contract.

Location: We have offices in Ayrshire and London but are open-minded about your location.

Salary: Competitive salary commensurate with experience.

We have a unique opportunity for the right person to join the team.

As an Alliance Wine Buyer, you would be responsible for developing, managing, and ensuring the success of your portfolio, in line with the company’s overall vision and buying philosophy.

The ideal candidate would bring creativity, passion, drive and interpersonal skills to this pivotal role, with responsibility for not only sourcing the right supplier at any level, but the commercial acumen to ensure success throughout the product's life cycle. As such, strong industry knowledge, commercial instinct and analytical skills are necessary to develop and deliver product strategy. A vital element of the remit is upholding and championing Alliance’s values within the company and in the broader market.

The buying team currently comprises four Buyers, two aligned Brand Managers, working closely with sales and marketing, and two Technical Managers responsible for QC and compliance.

The successful candidate will have:

A proven track record in wine buying with specialist knowledge of Spain, Portugal and ideally North & South America.

A high level and breadth of wine knowledge, including sourcing and production.

Multi-channel experience of the UK, covering on-trade, independent off-trade and national accounts. Understanding of international markets is an advantage.

Exceptional negotiation and interpersonal skills, with an ability to work across departments, enthuse and impart knowledge.

Ability to work under pressure, travel as appropriate, and meet deadlines.

Fluency in Spanish is preferable and would benefit the role (but not essential).

To apply for this position, please send your CV to Jean Wareing MW at jeanwareing@alliancewine.com

The closing date for applications is 14 July 2025.