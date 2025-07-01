Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

William Grant & Sons onboards iconic The Famous Grouse

By Hamish Graham
Published:  01 July, 2025

Scotch whisky giant William Grant & Sons (WG&S) has added The Famous Grouse and Naked Malt brands to its portfolio.

The impressive coup will see the brands join WG&S’s established spirits offering which includes the likes of Glenfiddich, Hendrick’s Gin and Monkey Shoulder.

The additions come after the company acquired both from previous owners The 1887 Company.

The Famous Grouse is Scotland’s bestselling whisky and a top-selling spirit globally. The brand is also well known for its sponsorship, including its long collaboration with the Scottish national rugby team, with the label being the first ever shirt sponsor of the team in 1998.

Previously known as Naked Grouse, Naked Malt performs well amongst whisky enthusiasts with interest in the blended malt category.

Søren Hagh, CEO of WG&S since 2023, hopes the company can build upon the heritage of The Famous Grouse and the emerging appeal of Naked Malt.

He commented: “I am delighted to complete this acquisition and welcome The Famous Grouse into our portfolio. It is a remarkable Scottish brand with rich history and a strong market position in a number of countries. Over the coming years, we will build on this strong foundation and work to evolve the brand into a true global icon.

“We also see a lot of potential in Naked Malt, which will be a great addition to our portfolio. Together, these brands perfectly complement our vision for growth, and we look forward to investing in their future and sharing their stories with whisky lovers around the world.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Study shows Gen Z no longer leading mode...

Jancis Robinson MW welcomed as patron of...

EPR fees announced as joint statement la...

Symington expands oenotourism reach with...

Bonhams announces charity collaboration...

Sales of Lidl’s own label Pimm’s alterna...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95