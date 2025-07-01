William Grant & Sons onboards iconic The Famous Grouse

By Hamish Graham

The impressive coup will see the brands join WG&S’s established spirits offering which includes the likes of Glenfiddich, Hendrick’s Gin and Monkey Shoulder.

The additions come after the company acquired both from previous owners The 1887 Company.

The Famous Grouse is Scotland’s bestselling whisky and a top-selling spirit globally. The brand is also well known for its sponsorship, including its long collaboration with the Scottish national rugby team, with the label being the first ever shirt sponsor of the team in 1998.

Previously known as Naked Grouse, Naked Malt performs well amongst whisky enthusiasts with interest in the blended malt category.

Søren Hagh, CEO of WG&S since 2023, hopes the company can build upon the heritage of The Famous Grouse and the emerging appeal of Naked Malt.

He commented: “I am delighted to complete this acquisition and welcome The Famous Grouse into our portfolio. It is a remarkable Scottish brand with rich history and a strong market position in a number of countries. Over the coming years, we will build on this strong foundation and work to evolve the brand into a true global icon.

“We also see a lot of potential in Naked Malt, which will be a great addition to our portfolio. Together, these brands perfectly complement our vision for growth, and we look forward to investing in their future and sharing their stories with whisky lovers around the world.”









