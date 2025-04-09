First cask filled at new Eden Mill distillery

By Hamish Graham

Independent St Andrews distiller Eden Mill has announced the commencement of production at its new distillery, based astride the Eden Estuary a short journey north of the famed university town.

The new site’s first cask, via Scottish Oak, was filled on Monday 7 April, marking a new stage in Eden Mill’s distilling journey. Whisky production recommences at the site after a brief hiatus. A total of 400 casks of the single malt distilled at Eden Mill’s original distillery have now been transferred from the old to the new premises, which are both based at the same location.

The new premises, based on the University of St Andrews’ Eden Campus, was completed after 21 months of building work, culminating in a new distillery and 300 cask-capacity warehouse. The distillery itself contains a mush tun, six washbacks, a gin still, wash and spirits stills and hot liquor tanks.

Read more: EU signals bourbon to be dropped from tariffs against US

Eden Mill’s well loved gin range, including their Golf, Love and Original bottles, will also be distilled at the new site and are due to be relaunched in a redesigned bottle. The spirits producer is also due to open a visitor centre this August, which will offer gin and whisky experiences, a retail space and a top-floor cocktail bar overlooking the Eden Estuary.

Electricity at the new site is touted to be 100% renewable, drawn from either a university-owned solar farm or from renewable tariffs on the grid. The company also announced in October of last year a partnership with MiAlgae, an Earthshot Prize finalist-enterprise that seeks to repurpose whisky effluent, a distillation by-product, to grow microalgae as a sustainable source of Omega-3s.

Rennie Donaldson, CEO at Eden Mill, believes the beginning of production marks a new chapter in the story of the 2012-founded spirits distiller.

He commented: “The new distillery marks a step change for our business and follows years of hard work by the whole team.

“To be able to announce that our new distillery is now fully operational is incredibly exciting and we are just a few short months away from being able to open our doors to the public and welcome visitors from all over the world.”

Scott Ferguson, Eden Mill’s head distiller, is enthused about getting started with the company’s new set-up.

“Following the installation of our copper stills in January, we have been progressing towards getting the distillery operational and refining our new-make spirit.

“My objective is to replicate the profile of what we used to distil at our original site – a light, sweet spirit with floral and grassy notes. I am looking forward to coming to work at this beautiful location every day and to overseeing the distillation of our excellent products”, he said.









