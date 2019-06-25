Pinkster aims to tap cocktail trend with NPD

By Lisa Riley

Raspberry-infused gin brand Pinkster has added a cocktail mix to its menu.

Pinkster Gin Jam Cocktail Mix, which is made from a by-product of its signature raspberry-infused gin, comes with a 2.5% abv in 20g sachets.

Targeted at both the on- and off-trade, the mix has a two-year shelf life.

The thought of creating a stand-alone product was prompted when “bartenders galore started experimenting with Pinksters as a fruity cocktail ingredient”, according to Stephen Marsh, managing director, Pinkster.

“For the last few years, we've been recycling the inebriated raspberries left over from making Pinkster as Gin Jam. We went back to the drawing board, finessing the recipe for our existing Gin Jam, adding a dash of lemon juice.

“We’ve certainly hit the sweet spot, as the resulting mix added to a Pinkster G&T makes for an extremely delectable mixed drink. For operators of busy bars, it couldn’t be simpler; just pour and stir.”

Pinksters has also stepped up production of Pinkster Royale, its third natural by-product, following a sell-out 3,000 bottle trial in 2018.

With no added sugar, Pinkster Royale was created primarily as a ‘Pimp up your Prosecco' cocktail ingredient, though can be enjoyed neat over ice.