Eden Mill announces new gin using Old Course-foraged botanicals

By Hamish Graham
Published:  28 April, 2025

Independent St Andrews-based gin and whisky distiller Eden Mill has announced a new iteration of its Golf Gin, which will use botanicals foraged from the world-famous Old Course.

The botanicals are drawn from gorse and heather that line the golf course’s fairways and bunkers, as well as from the lavender grown in the rooftop garden of its well-known club house.

The spirits producer is making the most of its proximity to the home of golf, with its new distillery perched alongside the Eden Estuary, a short drive from the course and visible from the Old Course’s sixth hole.

The gin will be exclusively available in the grocery channel at Waitrose while it will also be sold on Eden Mill’s website and in its retail stores.

Rennie Donaldson, CEO of Eden Mill, is excited to forge a closer connection between the company and the famed golfing region it is situated in.

He commented: “St Andrews is the beating heart of our brand and the home of golf, so we’ve always wanted to authentically tie our Golf Gin product to the town. Foraging botanicals from the world-famous Old Course has allowed us to do just that.

“A UK-wide listing at Waitrose is the perfect launch pad for the gin. Golf participation has been increasing consistently since 2020 and is showing no signs of letting off, so we’re delighted to have developed the perfect pour to toast to this growing segment.”

The unique gin release follows shortly after the recent opening of Eden Mill’s new distillery. As reported by Harpers, the new site, which is based at the University of St Andrews’ Eden Campus, has already started production of gin and whisky, with a visitor centre set to open its doors in August of this year.




