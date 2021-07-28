Ramsay moves into spirits with gin range

By Lisa Riley

Gordon Ramsay has joined forces with Eden Mill to launch a gin range, marking the Michelin chef’s first step into the UK spirits market.

Available from September, the first release from the Six Rivers range – Eden Gin – is inspired by the flavours of Fife and named after the Eden River, which runs past Eden Mill’s climate positive distillery near St. Andrews.

The gin’s botanicals include a new Scottish 'superberry' called the honeyberry, which grows less than 15 miles from Eden Mill’s distillery, and Mara Seaweed locally harvested in Crail.

In a nod to Eden Mill’s green ethos, the spirit comes in a sustainable glass bottle, which is easily recycled and uses 18% less glass than the industry standard, according to the distiller.

The collaboration pushed boundaries in the craft of distilling, combining some of “the best and most exciting ingredients” in the Scottish larder with “the world’s richest and most experienced” palate.

“There is a dynamic and vibrant gin industry within the UK and as one of the world’s fastest growing spirits segments, it’s been clear to me for a while that gin has huge appeal,” said Ramsay.

“The team at Eden Mill have an innovative approach to the art of distilling, it has been a joy to work with them and I really respect their passion for their craft. We set out to create a narrative from the area around the distillery, to forage ingredients and develop flavours that told a story and I absolutely believe we have done that,” he said.

Paul Miller, co-founder of Eden Mill, St. Andrews added: “Gordon’s knowledge and understanding of flavour is incomparable, and it has been a real joy bringing our teams together to create a collection of drinks so reflective and personal to his character, tastes and passions.

“The larder of Fife is one of edible gold, and we’re delighted to be supporting an ecosystem of small independent producers within 15 miles of our climate positive distillery to gather outstanding ingredients.”

Retailing at £29, a limited batch of Six Rivers: Eden Gin will be available from selected retailers from October. It will be distributed in the off-trade by Glen Turner.

Last month, data revealed that sales of gin in the retail sector continued to soar during the pandemic, up 30% over the past 12 months.