50 Best Indies 2025: The full list

By Harpers Editorial team

Once again we reveal our 50 Best Indies, highlighting the most dynamic merchants in the wine and spirits world.

Welcome to The UK’s 50 Best Indies 2025 listing, which celebrates the best merchants in the business of selling quality wines, spirits and beers across the UK. A fantastic and engaging portfolio – whatever its shape or style – must be a given at this level, and every business that features here is no exception, from classics to the esoteric, shaping offers that engage at every price point. To really rise up the UK’s 50 Best Indies ranks, however, it’s the whole package surrounding those portfolios that our judges take into consideration.

As such, aspects judged include: the company ethos and how well that is met; the portfolio, including specialisms and points of difference; the services offered to customers and wholesale clients; promotions and events; marketing activities, including social media and online presence; investment and growth in the business; training and advancement for staff; innovation in every shape and form; and sustainability in all its guises.

The standard of services offered and overall sophistication of the sector has never collectively been higher, with individual merchants striving ever more imaginatively to engage with the wine-drinking public. And that, in turn, makes our judges’ task such a demanding – if enjoyable – challenge, poring over entry packs typically crammed with fantastic achievements and innovations.

From the medley of traditional stalwarts to maverick trailblazers, decisions are made seeking to elevate those we consider benchmarks of drinks retail in this ever-challenging but never dull age.

The UK’s 50 Best Indies list gives much weight to the achievements of any given business during the past 12 months. This, in turn, delivers a refreshing fluidity to placements over time, depending on whether a merchant has evolved its business model, or consolidated gains within a period of consolidation.

A position in The UK’s 50 Best Indies 2025 listing sits a business in the top 6% or so of quality-focused independent drinks retailers in the UK – which in itself is arguably the most vibrant drinks market in the world – and is quite some achievement.

Harpers would like to offer hearty congratulations to all who made the cut this year. Thank you all for keeping our drinking scene so exciting.





OUR JUDGES

Harpers extends its thanks to the judges for their time and dedication in shaping this year’s 50 Best Indies list.

Simon Cairns, founder, Simon Cairns Consulting

Nicky Forrest, MD, Phipps

Marc Withecomb, channel controller, Walker Wodehouse Wines

Lee Sharkey, publisher, Harpers Wine & Spirit

Andrew Catchpole, judging chair and editor, Harpers Wine & Spirit







1. Reserve Wines

(50 Best Winner, North West Standout)

From its West Didsbury flagship to Altrincham Market by way of Picturedrome Macclesfield and Mackie Mayor, this 21-year-old merchant has grown to be a Northern powerhouse of the indie world, folding in more than healthy wholesale, corporate and online arms to the business too. Describing itself as a ‘broad church’ merchant, it has never lost sight of its raison d’être; namely, to raise customer expectation through great service, unstuffy knowledge and ensuring that all who shop here have an enjoyable time, offering many exclusive and original finds. There’s a big and ongoing focus on ‘liquid to lips’ across these vinous oases, with a hybrid approach, plus use of influencers and a regular roster of exciting tastings all adding to the engagement, with staff never afraid to experiment with new formats and wines as retail opportunities and customer expectations change. With B Corp next in its sights, this indie continues to set benchmarks for how successful and dynamic wine retailing can and should be done.







2. Shrine To The Vine

(London Standout)

With a third London shop due in 2025, this is a business model like no other, aligning physical retail with the Noble Rot wine bars and the trade’s hippest of wine publications in the magazine of the same name. The quality of the portfolio here is a given, with esoteric and interesting wines the name of the game, and each ‘shrine’ staffed by hugely passionate and knowledgeable individuals. Nice touches abound, too, such as a wine subscription club where wine-loving customers receive three club-exclusive wines each month that are also featured in Noble Rot magazine, all designed to highlight the ‘best winemaking talent’ out there, and from every corner of the globe. Add many wines imported directly by owners Keeling Andrew, available via carbon-neutral deliveries or in store, plus ‘flash offers’ of rare and exclusive wines to the 1,000+ Instagram followers, plus exciting tasting events featuring icons of the wine world, and this is the real deal.







3. The Oxford Wine Company

(South East Standout)

A strong grounding in the classics here is complemented by a large number of more esoteric products, with a 2,000+ range now covering 57 countries, backed by an increase this year in the base of suppliers. The broader Oxford Wine Group has just opened The Oxford Wine Tavern, adding to the enticing mix of retail merchant outlets and wine bars, with a renewed push into the hallowed cellars of the Oxford colleges also beginning to bear fruit. Add in a new, self-designed EPOS system, boosting efficiencies and cost savings, plus a newly fashioned customer loyalty scheme, along with a local bonded storage facility in the pipeline, and this is clearly a merchant that never sits still. And the next big project is mapped out over a five-year sustainability plan, with the aim of achieving B Corp accreditation down the line, helping cement this indie’s sustainability credentials. A brilliant all-rounder.







4. Vineyards Of Sherborne

(South West Standout)

The close-knit team at this popular Dorset merchant have just cracked their biggest turnover in 20 years, with their mission to ‘evolve and flex’ continuing to deliver excitement and interest that ripples out at a community level. There’s a compelling portfolio here, backed by initiatives such as The Weekend Club, which dishes up Fizzy Friday evenings and an all-day barista and bakery fest through Saturday, mixing up socialising, weekend essential shopping/treats and £10 corkage drink-in wine sales in a format that has clearly drawn happy customers away from their supermarket visits. All of this and more, while still finding the time to be a founding organiser of Sherborne Pride. Two words – engaging and fun – sum up the ethos of this energetic and friendly local indie.







5. Jeroboams

With the addition of a King’s Road outlet bringing this merchant’s reach into London’s swishest ‘villages’ to ten, the fairly autonomous business model of this switched-on indie continues to drive it from strength to strength. Shop managers are free to tailor ranges to suit their local clientele, while fashioning their own tastings and events, deciding which local businesses and charities to become involved with, all while having the freedom to commit ‘random acts of kindness’, such as opening a special bottle to taste for a customer. However, the scale of the business allows for advantageous buying in terms of price and range, with smaller, artisanal and sustainably minded producers preferred, all underpinning a healthy brokerage service. An upgraded online training platform is now going live too, offering the team access to comprehensive content, which again enhances the all-important customer experience. And the wholesale and agent sides of this merchant are in healthy growth too.







6. Loki Wine

(Midlands Standout)

Founded on the principles of demystifying wine and making it more accessible to people, this fine Birmingham merchant dishes up an impressive number of events throughout the year, both at its hybrid venues and beyond, offering something for every palate and interest. Innovation and change are the norm here, with recent examples being the boosting of the Greek range to 30 wines, or launching a weekly ‘Thirsty Thursday’ promotion in response to the work-from-home Friday trend, which has boosted takings by 300% on Thursdays without cannibalising other sales. There’s also the opening of a wine-led restaurant, with a daily-changing market menu and appropriate wine offerings to pair, plus a lot of work put into the online store, focusing on a smaller number of products to achieve high SEO score, boosting online sales by 250%. And, as such, this is a smart operation in every sense of the word.







7. Cambridge Wine Merchants

(East Anglia Standout)

The portfolio alone here is enough to draw you in, with this multi-faceted indie working with 34 breweries, 130 distilleries and 800 wineries to secure its current, very comprehensive range, which also usually features producers that are environmentally aware and steeped in sustainable practices. Moreover, what stands this merchant above many of its peers is its ethos of fostering an inclusive attitude among fellow indie merchants, ensuring that issues can be shared and businesses improved, rooted in a refreshing ‘rising tide floats all boats’ approach to life. Co-founder and MD Hal Wilson has also been a tireless campaigner for the sector, most notably lobbying to bring attention to the ending of the wine duty easement, both with MPs and public alike. A true indie champion.







8. Hennings Wine Merchants

(Highest Climber)

This smart West Sussex operator has many strings to its gilded bow – working closely with a plethora of growers – with one of the most extensive Bordeaux ranges around; but with the likes of rosé, regional France and more recently no & low notable within an expansive portfolio. There’s been wise investment here too, with new software aligning sales and purchasing processes, allowing this merchant to hold a much broader and deeper level of stock, with the establishment of a bonded facility also underpinning its more than healthy wholesale arm. Sustainable credentials here are also strong, with solar panels coming to the warehouse roof soon, and further investment in the digital side has helped grow the customer base to over 8,000 via retail and online, plus an impressive 300 wholesale accounts in the surrounding county and beyond.







9. Hedonism Wines

Mayfair’s incredible modern Aladdin’s cave of all that’s good and great about the wine and spirits world doesn’t rest on its ample laurels, with innovation and evolution continuing apace. Most recently a new lower-ground room has been opened to showcase another 750 wines and spirits of mostly fine and rare heritage, with the impressive large-format collections switched upstairs for great visibility, also boosting sales by an impressive 10%. The programme of exclusive, limited bottlings in collaboration with distilleries has been advanced too, while direct imports of American whiskies have been upped by another 40, and the popular ‘Showcase’-style events, which have hitherto featured English sparkling and Champagne, have been expanded to other popular wine and spirit categories, including Bordeaux, Islay whiskies, Italy and agave. And all of this is backed by in-store training with producers and suppliers three to four times a week, keeping staff up to speed and on their toes.







10. The Good Wine Shop

This west London indie really delivers on its mantra of ‘Good Wine, Real People, Great Stories’, with its hybrid shops providing the setting for the passionate staff to sing those stories with gusto. This is to enter a world of smaller, family-led producers, with a busy schedule of visiting winemakers, regular tastings and free weekly barrel pours, exploring grape varieties and regions less well travelled, with a strong organic and sustainable focus also to the fore. The successful introduction of ‘Table Talks’, where winemakers showcase up to four wines in an intimate group, really captures the spirit of this indie, which has continued to up its own direct importing, while also embedding itself in much community activity to help build strong and sustainable relationships with its surrounding world.

11. Adnams

Sustainability underpins all that this Suffolk-based merchant does, whether that be cutting its carbon footprint, or the medley of community and social initiatives undertaken, alongside good staff training and incentives. With ever-increasing own-label wine and spirit ranges, while keeping a close eye on consumer trends for R&D, plus a third of its labels now imported directly to ensure exclusivity, it’s perhaps no wonder that both retail and wholesale sales have continued to boom despite a challenging sales environment.







12. Tanners Wine Merchants

This Shrewsbury-rooted multiple outlet merchant is a quiet powerhouse with so many facets to commend its business model. Classic regions may resonate with many of its customers, but one-off parcels and frequent additions to the range – including recent deeper forays into Greece, Slovenia, Moldova, Oregon and England – keep refreshing the list, with the recent relaunch of its wine and tapas concept adding to the appeal. Elsewhere, there’s a net-zero plan in place, involving the well-trained staff across all levels, with naturally lower-alcohol wines and alternative formats also increasingly visible. All in all, a very strong all-rounder.

13. Berry Bros & Rudd

This may be one of the oldest merchants of any kind in London, but such venerable tradition has never halted innovation at this go-ahead family firm. Recent additions to the already very broad business package include sake en primeur and a new fine wine auction platform, joining the well-established mix of retail, education and private sales that span St James to Hong Kong and beyond. A true stalwart of the trade, with a fantastic and far-reaching portfolio, all anchored in the most historic premises of any wine merchant in the UK.







14. Bin Two

The ethos at this plucky little Padstow hybrid is all about team and customer, but with emphasis on its succinct portfolio, organised by style, also ensuring that imbibing wine is as enjoyable and accessible as possible. There are many nice touches, such as an off-shoot micro-vineyard and craft winery, where customers are invited to be hands-on and get involved, ‘low-mile wines’ in keg, a gin partnership with a local distillery, a well-thought-out wine concession model with other local businesses and farm shops, plus much else besides. And an eye on sustainability caps it all.

15. Taurus Wines

From the ‘wow-factor’ of its home in an ample barn, to the very smart and evolving website, by way of new duty-paid or in-bond solar-powered storage, allowing private customers to cellar wines but also an upping of wines shipped direct, there’s much to commend with this Surrey-based indie. Add in strong links with other local businesses, a clever new ‘gift registry’ allowing wedding wish lists and the like to be hosted, plus a tie-in with an auction house to verify the provenance of customers’ wines, and the innovative ethos here is clearly very strong.









16. D Vine Cellars

The priority at this south London indie is unashamedly retail, with customer interaction the order of the day, boosted by regular tastings, informal ‘Bar Hi-jack’ producer pour events, plus keg and refillable offers feeding into a very sustainable ethos, attracting sommeliers and winemakers to shop here. Smaller-producer wines are the core of the offer, with South Africa, Australia, Spain and Italy particularly well represented, with hard-to-find gems peppered throughout the far-reaching portfolio. Local artisanal cheeses and charcuterie complete the palate-teasing picture.







17. Bottle Apostle

As an apostle for what’s in the bottle, this London-based merchant has long gone the extra mile to help demystify wine for its customers. The meticulously chosen selection of wines are colour-coded, with food-matching descriptions to boot, rooted in an ethos of simplifying, while engaging novices and experts alike, with 200-plus craft beers and a strong sake selection the icing on the cake. Add in strong management and staff training, improved back-office systems, local collaborations and a sustainable mindset, and it all adds up to a very compelling business model.







18. Butlers Wine Cellar

This Brighton oasis prides itself on the fact that visiting reps and winemakers often leave clutching other people’s wines, down to the well-honed and ever-evolving selection. ‘Community’ is a buzzword here, whether actively supporting various local charities or the prostate cancer podcast on this merchant’s website, with customers also benefiting from a very effective electronic loyalty scheme, which they can access from home, helping both identify what they like and thus what to recommend to them. A very independent merchant indeed.

19. Highbury Vintners

With 44% of its 1,400-strong portfolio now imported direct, helping with both individuality and keeping costs down for customers, there’s also been a growing emphasis on finds from the likes of Georgia, Poland, Bulgaria and other Balkan territories, all within a sustainable buying manifesto. Deep investments in staff training, a website upgrade, an environmental impact assessment, plus a regular roster of tastings and educational workshops complete a compelling picture of a north London merchant that continues to deliver genuine value with great wines.

20. Old Chapel Cellars

The community and socially oriented ethos of this outstanding Cornish indie was cemented when it became the first such business in the UK to achieve B Corp accreditation. An educational arm, in the form of the Cornwall Wine Centre, offering WSET courses to local hospitality, is just one facet of this people-focused business. Each year a growing number of wines are sourced direct too, ensuring this merchant can major on sustainably minded producers.







21. = Carruthers & Kent

(North East Standout)

Newcastle’s finest bottle shop and deli folds in an enoteca and events space, bringing life and vibrancy to its 500-plus wine offer, not to mention the excellent cheeses and charcuterie. The website is engaging and welcoming too, featuring ‘what’s hot this month’, backed by a busy schedule of wine events and fairs, plus an ever-changing focus on the likes of sherry, vermouth, new regions and varieties, keeping all vibrant, fresh and fun for customers in the store. Good work on lobbying over duty easement too.

21. = D Byrne & Co

The sheer breadth of the range at this Clitheroe gem is well documented, but between the shop and nearby walk-in warehouse the traditional cornucopia of wine has been subtly but continually updated, bringing modern website and social media to bear in this most traditional of merchants. A nice new touch is the ‘food and wine pairing wall’, a huge success, coupled with posts on what the staff would cook up to go with a given wine. Nonetheless, this indie remains a wine and spirit lover’s paradise for simply browsing.







23. Theatre Of Wine

With three shops in London, this retailer, wholesaler and importer boasts an ever compelling and eclectic range of wines, spirits and beers, with around 50% of the wines imported direct, championing the less well known. Backing this up is a tireless dedication to customer service, rooted in a strong and ongoing training programme for staff, which underpins the weekly themed tastings across all the shops. All in all, a very enticing package.

24. Kask

This vibrant Bristol hybrid continues on its mission to break down the barriers surrounding wine, with a raft of initiatives in place to help it do so. From the biodynamic- and natural-leaning portfolio, the Bottle List has been expanded to offer 120-plus wines by the glass, while the creation of a customer WhatsApp group homes in on a local community vibe, offering £10 corkage on all wines, with three new wines featured every week. Add in the introduction of 50cl Lifetime Bottles, refillable from the array of wines on tap, also helping with cost of living, plus much else besides, and the upshot is a very appealing local indie offer.







25. The Whalley Wine Shop

With a shop and adjacent wine bar to its name, this popular Ribble Valley indie has been successfully expanding its ecommerce and wholesale sides too, with hugely successful summer and winter tastings adding to the dynamism. The portfolio doesn’t sit still either, with Greek, Polish and Serbian wines all expanding their presence, and the natural, organic and biodynamic side of things recently extended too. Alongside this, regular in-store producer-led tastings, and a strong by-the-glass and Coravin menu in the wine bar further strengthen this indie’s dynamic offer.

26. Lea & Sandeman

Sourcing some 90% of wines direct from growers, this impeccable portfolio is crammed with often exclusive labels, with quality trumping ‘name’ at every turn. As such, there’s a cornucopia of choice, whether Bordeaux, Burgundy, Brunello, Barolo, Georgian qvevri wines or single vineyard Aussie Pinot Noir is the order of the day. And all of this adds up to one of the smartest and most appealing wine merchants in London.

27. Cork & Cask

(Scotland Standout)

An energetic Edinburgh business whose passion comes through in all they do, beginning with the sometimes eclectic and sustainably based range, with good sourcing of local UK spirits and beers very much in evidence. Activities such as a very successful whisky festival, a strong tie-in with the university wine society, an engaging fortnightly newsletter and an appealing website all add to the lustre, while the wholesale side has been growing healthily too.







28. Luvians

This St Andrews star never seems to sit still, with a heady roster of producer-led distillery/brewery/winery tastings throughout the year, backed by a redesign of all event spaces, including the Fine and Rare wine room and the café space, all to enhance the visitor experience.

The portfolio is impeccable, hinted at by the 1,000-plus whiskies alone, but with something for everyone across the wines, spirits and beers, pulling in famous golfers and students alike for a taste of this business’ passion.

29. N D John Wine Merchants

(Wales Standout, Highest New Entry)

It’s all about creating a ‘buzz’ at this Swansea hybrid merchant, where interactive events are very much the order of the day. Enomatic machines are just the starting point, with meet-the-winemaker supper clubs, plus a new in-store private tasting room themed around a winery adding to the tasting offer. And all of this is crowned by both a Swansea and a Cardiff wine fair, which are the largest in Wales. A very lively all-rounder.







30. Woodwinters Wines & Whiskies

Holding around 2,500 wines on a given day and with some 5,000 labels selling through across the year, this proactive indie has grown far beyond its Scottish roots, now wholesaling across the UK. New agencies are added frequently, backed by a tireless portfolio of events and tastings, including WSET training for both retail and corporate clients, with solar panel instillation and an electric fleet of vehicles powering all in a sustainable way.

31. Vinomondo

This hybrid shop and bar is a favourite on the busy high street in Conwy, where a focus on smaller production, quality-driven producers, plus more off-piste finds from the likes of Croatia, Hungary, Moldova, Greece and Lebanon, make for a compelling offer. Following a frustrated search for larger premises, the business recently pushed upstairs and also opened a wine garden area, tripling the outside space of this World Heritage Site, amply expanding the number of guests that can experience the marriage of great wine, spirits and beers with local Welsh produce.







32. South Downs Cellars

With an even split between retail and wholesale, plus a healthy 10% of turnover online, this Sussex-based merchant excels in servicing regional hotels, restaurants, taprooms and farm shops, while sitting itself very much at the heart of the community with its two village-based stores. Of the 2,000 wines, spirits and beers supplied, the latter point to this local ethos, with more than 400 craft beers offered from some 200 Sussex breweries, sitting alongside a local and global selection of spirits and liqueurs. Exceptional customer service remains at the heart of the offer, with bespoke and engaging tastings very much part of the deal.

33. Define Food & Wine

Italy, South Africa, Northern Rhône and grower Champagnes are standouts here in this hybrid retail merchant, deli and restaurant. Sited in a dramatic but welcoming space, this merchant entices a roll-call of high-profile producers to its corner of Cheshire, with relaxed masterclasses, a book club matching to theme-related wines and even customer field trips also being part of the mix. Some 25 years in, this merchant now carries 1,500 wines, having grown quietly and organically from one outlet to fold in healthy 20% wholesale and 15% agency business. The place to come if you’re looking for a dozen different 2021 Chianti Classicos, or a choice of six Cerasuolo di Vittorias.

34. Grape Minds

With two shops and now a wine bar in smart Oxford neighbourhoods, this thriving business has in six short years built a regular base of some 5,000 customers and a wholesale clientele stretching from Fife to Salcombe, representing a third of turnover. A real strength here is wines that are ready to drink, boasting some age, along with strengths in France, Italy, Spain, Germany and South Africa, with a third of bottles sold imported direct. Tastings and a hugely successful wine festival are very much part of the mix, as is hosting networking events for local businesses and artists, with a dedicated wine school next in the pipeline.







35. Vino Gusto

A young business starting out life as a pop-up during the first Covid lockdowns, this Suffolk merchant has nonetheless thrived, now inhabiting a three-storey wine shop and tasting room, also with a more-than-healthy wholesale arm.

The classics are well covered, but sourcing indigenous grapes from more adventurous regions and then using at both in-house and off-site tastings to promote these is very much a feature of this merchant. The shop’s slogan, ‘All Killers, No Fillers’, has also just been applied to its first shipments of own-label ‘Killers’ wines.

36. Amps Wine Merchants

With two shops in Oundle, selling more than 800 wines and spirits from around the world from 55-odd suppliers, this family business has been going strong since 1901, covering four wine-enthused generations. From WSET courses and more intimate guided tastings to the fire pit and barbecue area, by way of Enomatic machines and Coravins, this is a merchant that covers all bases – and extremely well. Moreover, a healthy wholesale side now accounts for 50% of the business.

37. The Wine Yard

This independent wine shop and enoteca bar in the heart of Farnham, Surrey, is set up to demystify and put the fun into wine. Friendly yet professional, a healthy and ever-changing variety of wines are served by the glass, or by bottle, plus reasonable corkage from the shop, with antipasti and cheese boards on hand to complete the experience. Given a spot of decent weather, you can also sit at the wine barrels outside and soak up the atmosphere of the cobbled and delightful Lion and Lamb Yard.

38. Vino Vero

With a second shop recently opened, folding in a wine bar operation, this Essex-based importer-come-merchant has a core focus on the wines of Iberia, many of which it imports direct as exclusives, also majoring in organic, biodynamic and sustainable estates. There’s a whole roster of varied tastings for both retail and trade clients, plus WSET courses, with the emphasis always on customer interaction in all this indie sets out to do.

39. Yapp Brothers

Long a stalwart of the indie world, but with a more-than-healthy wholesale arm that supplies many top UK restaurants, this merchant is best known for its specialisms in the Rhône, Loire and Languedoc-Roussillon. Still going from strength to strength, the company recently relocated, having outgrown its home in Mere, Wiltshire, to better accommodate its still growing trade business. A class act, with an impeccable portfolio.

40. Caviste

This Hampshire business rarely stands still. It is rooted in delivering ‘an adventure of wine’, taking in core classics, but with a wealth of Australian and Portuguese finds, plus an increasing strength in Eastern Europe, many of which are imported direct. Spirits get a good showing too, with a dedicated spirits room, complete with its own website, featuring the evolving world of whiskies, brandies, tequilas and rums. Having doubled its turnover since Covid, this is a business that continues to grow.

41. Latitude

Having opened a railway arches wine bar and moved to much bigger premises, this Leeds-based indie has eased back from wholesale to concentrate on exciting and delighting its loyal and growing base of customers, as well as growing its ecommerce side. With enticing rotations of its extensive wine-by-the-glass selection, including its Eastern European specialisms, plus cocktails, along with well-sourced cheese and charcuterie platters to round out the experience, the whole portfolio gets a look in.







42. Tivoli Wines

Self-professed lovers of wine education, though very much not in a stuffy way, this Cotswold-based merchant runs a phenomenal roster of multi-format events, whether they be public, private, or its mini-wine festivals. From deep dives into emerging regions to meet-the-winemaker sessions in The Wine Library above the shop, the buzz is always very much fun and informal.







43. Gwin Llŷn Wines

An enticing, broad brushstroke range that stands out in this corner of rural north west Wales, with the customer always coming first, featuring nice touches such as the handwritten tasting note with background on each bottle. Much collaboration with local businesses reinforces the engendered sense of being a community hub, drawing in a good number of younger and female drinkers, with the recent appointment of a social media manager also underlining this aim.

44. The Wee Vinoteca

From Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire, a business focused on ‘enlightened hospitality’, combining retail, wine bar and smart website, with a high number of wines from lesser-known regions and varieties, the range is deliberately limited to ensure that the staff can back up what they sell. And all of this is underwritten by technology, with the recent introduction of Wine Notes software allowing more in-depth communication and engagement with customers, while enhancing feedback on their likes for the team.

45. HarperWells

This Norwich-based retailer, with its Diss deli hybrid offshoot, remains an innovative player, mixing up classics with an increasing push into lower-intervention finds. A developing brokerage arm allows for access to good, aged parcels from sought-after regions and estates, while involvement in a regenerative vineyard project this year also points to a merchant that doesn’t sit still, with sustainability also very high on the agenda.

46. Mr & Mrs Fine Wine

In the short decade this popular Nottingham hybrid has been open, it has grown a loyal following. Expanding into an old bank has allowed the range to grow, along with the development of the on-trade side, all very much rooted in being part of the local community. Interestingly, classic regions and styles rule the roost here, reflecting customer tastes, though more esoteric finds are also offered, not least via the three Enomatic machines.







47. Mill Hill Wines

With four decades of success under its belt, this very retail-focused north London indie blends a strong digital presence with a very diverse and adventurous range, specialising in grower Champagnes, whiskies, Portugal and cigars. ‘Quality’ is the watchword here, whether a more ‘mainstream’ region or from off-the-beaten track, with provenance guaranteed, backed by a focus on exceptional customer service and events from the well-versed staff.

48. Givino

Frome has become something of a hotspot in Somerset, and this attractive hybrid wine shop and wine bar is at the forefront of that wave, delighting customers with its Iberian-leaning offering, much of which is imported direct from partner vineyards. Low margins, passion for the products, educated staff and close ties with the winemakers all add up to a very compelling merchant, topped by collaboration with other local businesses.







49. Cellar Door Wines

Having just turned 20, this St Albans favourite continues to woo locals and local businesses alike, with its mix of retail, online and wholesale, not least with its specialisms in South Africa, Georgia, Ukraine and Italy. Nice touches here include a bespoke wine club, tailoring cases according to customer preferences, engaging use of social media, including a Wine Quiz and entertaining reels, plus a refreshing organisation of shelves by style, rather than grape variety or country.

50. Handford Wines

In at 50 is this London stalwart, boasting an impeccably chosen global portfolio of wines, with a special emphasis on South Africa. Knowledgeable staff, backed by bottles that speak for themselves, plus a regular mix of online sales, wine club and en primeur offers all add up to an attractive package at this South Kensington-based merchant.















