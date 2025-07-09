Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Record nine new Master Sommeliers announced

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  09 July, 2025

Nine new Master Sommeliers have joined The Court of Master Sommeliers following a two-day tasting and theory exam at Vienna’s Grand Hotel Wien in June.

The record number of new entries takes the total of MSs worldwide to 291 and includes several landmark firsts – Agnieszka Swiecka is the first female MS from Poland, Sotiris Neophytidis is the first Cypriot MS, Andreas Rosendal the first Swedish MS and Roberto Duran the first Spanish MS.

Ronan Sayburn MS, CEO for the Court of Master Sommeliers Europe, said: “We have never witnessed such a remarkable result - nine successful candidates marks a new record. The Master Sommelier examination held on 22 June in Austria is typically just a single component – either the Tasting or the Theory – as most candidates have previously completed part of the exam in London.

“This year, however, it became the triumphant culmination of years of effort for nine exceptionally talented Sommeliers. Each of them had faced setbacks in the past, but this time they succeeded in conquering the final hurdle.”

The other five Master Sommeliers are:

Jan Van Heesvelde (Belgium)

Tony Lécuroux (Switzerland)

Fabien Mène (Switzerland)

Jonathan Gouveia (Denmark)

Stephen Towler (UK)

Established by Bryan Julyan in 1977, the CMS is now present in 18 countries and across 26 cities.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Italy: Fears overproduction could lead t...

Georgian wine shows strong growth in UK...

Diageo GB announces festivals partnership

IARD: report highlights how social media...

Scotch: 75% of producers deferring inves...

Majestic expansion continues apace with...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Buyer/Portfolio Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95