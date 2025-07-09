Record nine new Master Sommeliers announced

By Jaq Bayles

Nine new Master Sommeliers have joined The Court of Master Sommeliers following a two-day tasting and theory exam at Vienna’s Grand Hotel Wien in June.

The record number of new entries takes the total of MSs worldwide to 291 and includes several landmark firsts – Agnieszka Swiecka is the first female MS from Poland, Sotiris Neophytidis is the first Cypriot MS, Andreas Rosendal the first Swedish MS and Roberto Duran the first Spanish MS.

Ronan Sayburn MS, CEO for the Court of Master Sommeliers Europe, said: “We have never witnessed such a remarkable result - nine successful candidates marks a new record. The Master Sommelier examination held on 22 June in Austria is typically just a single component – either the Tasting or the Theory – as most candidates have previously completed part of the exam in London.

“This year, however, it became the triumphant culmination of years of effort for nine exceptionally talented Sommeliers. Each of them had faced setbacks in the past, but this time they succeeded in conquering the final hurdle.”

The other five Master Sommeliers are:

Jan Van Heesvelde (Belgium)

Tony Lécuroux (Switzerland)

Fabien Mène (Switzerland)

Jonathan Gouveia (Denmark)

Stephen Towler (UK)

Established by Bryan Julyan in 1977, the CMS is now present in 18 countries and across 26 cities.









