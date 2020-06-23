Chaîne des Rôtisseurs 2020 award winners to be announced in November

By Lisa Riley

Winners of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs GB Young Chef and Young Sommelier 2020 competitions will be announced at an awards dinner on 20 November.

The event, originally scheduled to be held 20 March but postponed due to Covid-19, will take place at Lanesborough Hotel, Hyde Park, London, with “all the necessary social distancing protocols in place”.

The winners will be drawn from a shortlist of four sommeliers and three chefs representing member establishments in London comprising The Dorchester, Medlar and Mosimanns alongside Cliveden (with two finalists), Moor Hall in Liverpool and The Clink - the restaurants run by inmates of Brixton and High Down prisons.

The Young Sommelier finalists are Melania Battiston, 24 (Medlar), Tony Lecuroux, 24 (Moor Hall), Zareh Mestrobyan, 27 (Cliveden) and Paul Robineau, 27 (The Dorchester, London), with the Young Chef finalists comprising Eden Allsworth, 22 (Cliveden, Bucks), Elie Shaw, 23 (The Clink, London) and Liam Stofer, 25 (Mosimanns, London).

The postponement of the awards had left the finalists “on tenterhooks for the past few months”, said Philip Evins, the Bailli Delegue de Grande Bretagne.

“Now we can look forward to a celebration event in November for family, friends and Chaîne members where we will honour all they had achieved at the start of the year,” he said.

With no World Championships to plan for, the 2020 winners will be able to go forward to next year’s contests alongside the 2021 title holders.

At the same time, the Chaîne will announce the second winner of the annual Gerard Basset Trophy, awarded to the sommelier contestant scoring the highest marks in the blind tasting and food matching section.

Matteo Montone, wine director at Jason Atherton’s Berners Tavern at The London Edition, was crowned Young Sommelier of the Year, with head Sommelier at The Lanesborough, Frenchman Paul Fauvel, picking up the Gerard Basset Tasting Trophy.











